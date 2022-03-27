Severance Season 2 Potential Release Date, Cast and Story Outline

Severance season 2 has been officially renewed by Apple TV. And this announcement has been made even before season 1 has come to an end. However, this renewal of season 2 does make sense. After all, the show is performing very well and has an imdb rating of 8.1.

Created by Dan Erickson, the sci-fi series, shows a group of office workers led by Mark. These workers have something strange going on with them as their memories have been divided into two parts surgically. One part of their memories exist as their personal lives while the other exists as their work life. An unexpected turn of events takes place when one of the office workers steps out of work and realises something is wrong. Hence the journey to finding the truth begins.

This journey will be continued in Severance season 2. And so, if you are looking to find all the latest updates regarding it, keep on reading.

The official release date still has to be announced for Severance season 2. But the show has been officially renewed and hence the release date announcement won’t be that far behind. Apple TV is probably waiting for season 1 to end in April 2022 and for filming to begin before making any announcement.

In addition to this, it has been confirmed that filming will begin on May 14, 2022 and will continue in two locations i.e New York and New Jersey. If everything does go as planned, viewers can expect to see season 2 by early 2023. This season will also probably have 9 episodes like the first season each of 47 to 57 minutes.

Severance Season 2 Cast

Here is a list of all the cast members you can expect to see in Season 2.

Adam Scott as Mark Scout

Zach Cherry as Dylan

Britt Lower as Helly

Tramell Tillman as Seth Milchick

Jen Tullock as Devon

Dichen Lachman as Ms. Casey

Michael Chernus as Ricken

John Turturro as Irving

Christopher Walken as Burt

Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel

Yul Vazquez as Peter “Petey” Kilmer

Michael Cumpsty as Mr. Graner

Nikki M. James as Alexa

Sydney Cole Alexander as Natalie

Michael Siberry as James Eagan

Ethan Flower as Angelo Arteta

Besides these, if any new cast member is introduced in the series, we’ll let you know here.

Plot

We can’t exactly predict the plot of season 2 as season 1 still hasn’t ended. But what we are sure about is that Severance season 2 will show the coworkers finding out more truths and identifying the reality they live in. The entire season is going to be full of jaw opening scenes as one after the other secrets unravel and the co workers fill in the dots that are missing from their memories.

Severance Season 2 Trailer

Filming for the new season still has to begin. Hence, there is no teaser or trailer for Severance season 2 yet. And we would advise fans not to expect one until 2023, probably a month before the actual release date.

Until then, viewers can enjoy new episodes of season 1 releasing on Apple TV+. Moreover, as soon as we get any new updates on season 2, we will share it with you here.