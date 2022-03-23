The Good Place Season 5 Release Date: Can We Expect This Year?

The good place fans will be disappointed to hear that there will be no The Good Place Season 5. The Good Place is an American comedy series that was created by Michael Schur.

The series has a total of four seasons until now. Fans however, have been looking forward to Season 5. The series airs on NBC and has a total of 53 episodes.

While the fans want to see Season 5 on their screens soon – there is no solid news about it. No official announcement about the fifth season has been made.

There are however some speculations that Season 5 has been cancelled. This has left various fans of the show heartbroken. No one wants their favourite show to be cancelled. Therefore, the disappointment is justified.

While not much information is available regarding Season 5, we have provided you with all the information we could get our hands on regarding the season.

Read the article to find out more about Season 5.

As of yet, The Good Place Season 5 has been cancelled. This means the series has ended with its fourth season.

However, fans are still hoping to see the fifth season of The Good Place on their screens. Hence, if the show does get a new season, you will find out about the release date as well.

Cast

There are no signs of the show getting a new installment yet. However, if the producers decide to release Season 5 you will see the cast of the previous seasons reprising their roles.

Given below is a list of the actors you can expect to see in The Good Place Season 5.

Kristen Bell

Jameela Jamil

William Jackson Harper

Manny Jacinto

D’Arcy Carden

Ted Danson

Tiya Sircar

Adam Scott

Marc Evan Jackson

Maribeth Monroe

Kirby Howell Baptiste

The show has an amazing cast and the fans are hoping to see this cast in Season 5. Also, if they decide to add new characters to the show in season 5, we will see some new faces in the show as well.

The Good Place Season 5 Official Announcement

In a heartbreaking announcement, the creators of The Good Place told the fans that The Good Place Season 5 will not be released and they have decided to cancel the show.

According to the makers they are satisfied with the ending of the show in season 4 and they don’t want to stretch it anymore.

This official news has left many fans heartbroken and disappointed.

To wrap it up!

When one of your favourite shows gets cancelled you are left with utter heartbreak. While the creators think that this should be the end of the series, the fans do not agree.

The fans believe that the show can get a better ending. Therefore, they want to see Season 5. Let’s hope they get what they want and the creators decide to release The Good Place Season 5 soon!