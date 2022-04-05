Bodies Bodies Bodies Theatrical Release and More

Get ready to watch A24’s Bodies Bodies Bodies on August 5, 2022, for a theatrical release. While the movie already had a world premiere on March 14 at Southwest, its theatrical release has been on hold. And now, finally, we have an official release date that isn’t that far away.

Produced by David Hinojosa and Ali Herting, the 95-minute movie will make heads turn. As it shows a group of GenZ friends at a party playing a game that turned out to go all wrong. These fake friends need to stick together to survive and find the truth.

Bodies Bodies Bodies Cast

The horror-comedy feature has the best of the best for its cast. And it includes the following.

Amandla Stenberg as Sophie

Maria Bakalova as Bee

Myha’la Herrold as Jordan

Pete Davidson as David

Lee Pace as Greg

Rachel Sennott as Alice

Chase Sui Wonders as Emma

Conner O’Malley

Synopsis

The official synopsis is as follows.

“When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game turns deadly in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party went very wrong.”

Moreover, the movie will show 7 friends meeting up for a house party in a mansion. Things between the group are awkward as they are meeting up after a long time. And so, they decide to play the game to pass the time and lighten the mood.

However, their murder in the dark style game goes wrong, and the group’s friendship gets even more damaged. Thus, they decide to bring an end to the game.

But things take a twist, and an actual murder takes place. They must all stick together and put their differences aside to find out who the murderer is.

The plot is exciting and might make you jump out of your seats once or twice. So mark your calendars for an eventful evening at your nearest theatres to watch the movie this summer!