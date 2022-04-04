LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga Release Date & Time, DLC Details and Price

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker saga will soon be released to engage the gaming audience in an unforgettable, fun-fueled adventure. The creators have promised to deliver exceptional features for the ultimate gaming experience. And we have all the intel on it. So to find out everything about Star Wars: The Skywalker saga, keep on reading.

After considerable delay, the highly anticipated Star Wars: The Skywalker saga finally arrives on April 5, 2022. Originally, the game was supposed to be released in 2020. Fans have been particularly eager for the game’s release, and the wait has just been agonizing.

Star Wars: The Skywalker saga will release at 1 am BST for PlayStation users.

What makes Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga so engaging?

Like all Lego games, The Skywalker Saga features a simple retelling of the Star Wars movies, only less serious. The gamer can visit all the planets in the saga redone in their Lego form. The planets include Ahch-To, Tatooine, Naboo, etc. The stories in Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga follow the same outline as the nine Star Wars movies, with delightful jokes thrown in to keep the player laughing.

Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Interesting Features

If you’re worried that your favorite character is available, rest assured. The player can choose from 300 playable characters in the game. A galaxy map will allow the player to travel to each planet as it is unlocked. The player can easily navigate between locations visited before.

Which feature is missing?

However, a feature missing from LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga but available on Lego Star 2:the original trilogy is the custom creation of characters. Fans who adored this feature can still enjoy the massive character range with added DLC.

The Captivating Animations in Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Mark Crane, the lead animator, talks about the planets’ intricate animations, which will create remarkable depth in the gameplay. A featurette shows the attention to minute details in the development of the planets. The planet’s condition to which the player has traveled will also affect the character. If the character is on Tatooine, they will experience the sand. On Hoth, the snow is seen building upon the character’s clothes.

DLC Character Packs

Warner Bros and TT Games have confirmed seven DLC character packs for Star Wars: The Skywalker saga. The seven-character packs have 38 characters adding to the already available 300 characters.

The Mandalorian Season 1 and Solo: A Star Wars Story Packs are available at launch. You can find the classic character pack if you purchase the game at certain retailers. However, the pack will be available on April 19 worldwide.

The Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will also be released on April 19. If you have pre-purchased the digital version, you will find a Trooper Pack that comes with it.

Interested gamers can also purchase the Trooper Pack separately on May 4. The Mandalorian season 2 and the Bad Batch packs will also be released on May 4.

Price: The Skywalker Saga

The Deluxe Edition can be pre-ordered for $70, allowing the player to access all the seven-character packs. You can also buy the standard edition as it is cheaper. It is priced at $59.99.

The Skywalker Saga Platforms

Traveler Tales is launching The Skywalker saga on April 5 on all major gaming platforms. These include the following.