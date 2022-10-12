Tekken 8 Release Date and Everything Users Need to Know

“Director Katsuhiro Harada dives deep into the game’s first trailer, showcasing footage rendered in real-time and captured from the game running on PS5,” news from PlayStation.Blog.

“Tekken 8” is another release in the Japanese franchise of fighting video and arcade games, is in production! A teaser for the brand new “Tekken eight” was released at EVO 2022 when the “Tekken 7” tournament was already in progress. Later, an official announcement for “Tekken 8” was made on September 13, 2022, at Sony’s “State of Play” presentation.

“Tekken 8 is in Production”

The Chief Producer Katsuhiro Harada said,

“We have kept you waiting for a long time, but we are finally able to announce that Tekken 8 is in production.”

Yes, here is this update for the Tekken series players. What has been stated confirms the news in progress. Hence, the release date has yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, the concerns bound to the present update can be comprehended for the new possibilities. For instance, the plot has remained a central concern for the Tekken series. The long generational conflict between the Mishima family members has resulted in the continuation of the series.

Katsuhiro Harada’s Briefing on “Tekken 8”

Chief Producer Katsuhiro Harada has a lot to say about factors that can be counted for the series’ continued popularity. He explains in his blog on “Playstation. Blog” the contributing facts for the Tekken series’ fame while briefing about the “Tekken 8”:

“The Tekken series has always been known for the dramatic pre-rendered movies from its story mode. And in addition, we also have plenty of other exciting content from Tekken eight we would very much like to show you. However, for our first announcement, we chose to focus on the content showcasing this game’s quality on PS5.”

“PS5” for the Tekken 8 animation! Indeed, using advanced technology in production intensifies the content or boosts it up for the continual upgrading world. Down to this floor, we would like to explore some more interesting facts related to the brand new “Tekken 8”.

“Tekken 8”: Unboxing the New

Trailer for Tekken 8

Here we will have some updates related to the trailer played on PlayStation 5. The trailer is based on real-time rendered footage. In his briefing on the trailer, the Chief Producer clearly states that the “… character models, backgrounds, and effects are the same ones that are used in-game”. While proceeding further, Harada says:

“Although this (the trailer) was captured from the story mode, it is not a pre-rendered movie made for the trailer but rather real-time rendered footage, running at 60 frames per second, similar to how you would experience the game in versus battle modes.”

On the same plane, he further explains:

“(Of course, some of the effects, dialogue as well, as the camera angle is currently being updated and may change when the game launches)”

Plot for Tekken 8

The plot that can be expected for Tekken eight would present a conclusion of the previous plot line: Kazuya and Jin’s enmity.

Well, that is of interest. What will be the new conflicts- will they even be going to end? What do you expect, think and share? Also, what new techniques will the Tekken franchise be introducing?

Is the Tekken 8 Stepping Towards “FOR THE BEING FIRST”?

YES! Time and again, the Japanese Franchise Tekken is heading toward the “title being first.” They have decided to utilize the advanced Unreal Engine 5 for the Tekken 8.

Release Date

There is no official announcement for the release date. Till then, let’s wait!