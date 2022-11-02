Atomic Heart will release for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and PC on February 21st, 2023

Atomic Heart is an original action role-playing game (A-RPG) that will be available for the PC, PlayStation Series, and Xbox Series consoles. It was announced some time ago. It was praised for its visual fidelity as well as other areas, which made it one of the games that people were looking forward to playing the most this year. While a release date is still eluding us, we recently received information from sources that clarified the date of the title’s release.

Atomic Heart: Know More

Atomic Heart is an original role-playing video game that is currently being developed by Mundfish and published by Focus Entertainment, the same company that was responsible for developing and publishing A Plague Tale: Requiem. The graphics in this game were able to really stand out among games for consoles of the current generation, which led to the game receiving praise for its very robust combat as well as its setting.

Despite the fact that we have witnessed the game on multiple occasions, we have not been provided with a release date. However, thanks to numerous websites that have provided us with information, we are now aware of the release date for the title.

Release Date

On February 21, 2023, Atomic Heart will be available for the

PlayStation 4,

PlayStation 5,

Xbox One,

Xbox Series, and

PC platforms.

What To Expect From Atomic Heart?

Despite the fact that this is Mundfish’s first time developing a video game, the game’s action looks impressive, and it features a variety of visual bells and whistles, including extensive use of ray tracing, which was made possible. Thanks to a partnership with NVIDIA!

Sea of Thieves Season 9 Release Date and Leaks Revealed

UFC 5 Release Date Will Be in 2022

Gameplay And Key Features Of Atomic Heart

The Future USSR – At Soviet Facility No. 3826, a global system failure causes the machinery to rise up against the people and rebel against the facility’s control. You are Major P-3, and it is your mission to eliminate the consequences of a large-scale accident and prevent the unrevealing of classified information that threatens to destroy the entire world.

Study the behavior of your foes and observe how they interact with one another before engaging in fierce combat. Make use of the vast array of weapons and unique abilities contained within your polymer glove. Transform anything you can get your hands on into a weapon, including the environment, objects, your own body, and even your adversaries. Each confrontation will be distinct from the one that came before it.

The Face of the Soviet Dream – Discover enormous research facilities as well as testing sites. Try to learn as much as possible about the staff members, including their work and personal lives. Uncover the Soviet Union’s hidden agenda! Be aware, however, that death lurks around every bend. Can you survive?

A Closed World Ecosystem: Both ground-based and flying robots are brought under the control of a single hivemind by a neural network that goes by the name “Kollektiv.” In the event that your presence is discovered above or below ground, additional personnel from the closest factory will be dispatched to eliminate you. Make your way in undetected by using hacking techniques.

When Will Minecraft 1.20 Come Out?

Mario Party 1 and 2 Coming to Switch Online?

Craft and Modify: The “Chaika 3.0” device can be used in conjunction with various pieces and components to produce more than 30 distinct types of melee weapons and firearms. You will be able to use the environment to your advantage and exploit vulnerabilities in the enemy with the assistance of cassette cartridges and various modifications.

Wrap-Up

Atomic Heart will be available on personal computers, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. The most recent rumors suggest that the game will become available on February 21, 2023; however, this information has not yet been confirmed.

What is mount and blade 2 bannerlord ps5 Release Date and Price

We will confirm the exact release date when an official announcement is made. Stay tuned with us!