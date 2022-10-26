What is mount and blade 2 bannerlord ps5 Release Date and Price

If you are a gamer, then you must be aware of the upcoming Mount and Blade 2 Bannerlord ps5 game. Are you wondering when Mount and Blade 2 Bannerlord ps5 will come out? We have got you covered! Here are all the details you should know about the forthcoming game:

Those of you who own a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5: rejoice! TaleWorlds has announced that the mediaeval prequel to Mount & Blade: Warband, Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord ps5 will be coming to consoles in the near future. So get your armour ready for a kickass fight!

For Windows PCs, Mount & Blade was released in 2008 as a mediaeval-themed strategy action role-playing game. To create this, the Turkish studio TaleWorlds Entertainment collaborated with the Swedish studio Paradox Interactive, which handled the game’s publication.

In the near future, Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord, a unique RPG-strategy game with fantastic sandbox aspects, will be released on consoles. Bannerlord is coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 25. although its release timing varies greatly depending on the platform and the region in which you live.

Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord PS5 Release Date

Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord ps5, a sword-and-shield brawler without any fantastical aspects, will be released on October 25. The new version will be available on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, as announced by Taleworlds Entertainment.

What Time Will Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord PS5 be released?

The PlayStation Store countdown states that the release time for The Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord is October 25, 2022, at 12:00 am BST. Bannerlord will be available for Xbox One users a few hours before it is available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players.

For those in the Americas, tune in on October 24 at 9 pm PT / 12 am ET.

The European premiere will take place on October 25 at 12 am

Time zone for Eastern Asia and Oceania: October 25 at 8 am JST, 10 am. AEST, 12 pm.

Price

Since it’s not a freemium game, it is going to cost you some amount. It has been confirmed by authoritative sources that the final retail price for the game on the PS4 and PS5 will be the same. The game’s retail price of $49.99 has been deemed reasonable by many. Players may get a two-game package right now on Steam. However, there are no pre-order bonuses or special editions.

What is New In Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord PS5?

In the time since March 2020, Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord’s PC version has gotten numerous updates that have introduced whole new mechanics, such as rebellions and jail breakouts, to the game’s otherwise ambitious design. The most significant update, which dropped in May, included a new war game mode for up to 120 players and seven new scenes to the game. Furthermore:

You can create the character of your choice.

You have the option of plotting your path to power in a dynamic sandbox adventure.

You can raise your own army and lead the battler along with making friends and enemies.

There is an incredible number of new skills and abilities that affect the use of weapons and combat style.

