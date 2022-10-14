Here’s everything you need to know about Play Shiba Eternity!

The highly anticipated card game, Shiba Eternity, is finally out. However, the number of new functions can be overwhelming for users who are new to gaming. If you are one such gamer, there is no need to worry because we have covered you with the following article! Below is a complete guide on how to play Shiba Eternity.

Although first, the game launched only in selected places. It is now available for purchase everywhere else in the world. Each edition of Shiba Eternity varies in price due to its different features. It is available for both iPhone and Android users. So, you can now download it from the Appstore and Google PlayStore.

Play Shiba Eternity In The Easiest Way

Once done with the downloading, you will automatically be redirected to another page. This page will serve as the manual for the game, as it will contain all instructions you need to know once you have read all of them thoroughly!

Now you will have a Shiboshi dog and an opponent. This will also happen automatically, so you don’t have to worry about any of this. Your only goal will be to defeat your opponent with the correct choice of cards. Amidst all this, you have another major mission: to guard your Shiboshi dog at all times. So, you can’t let your guard down regarding Shiboshi.

Another important detail that you should know before playing the game is that you have two choices; you can either fight the opponent on your own or take help from other characters in this mission. If you choose to fight independently, you should go for fighting cards. So, this means that Shiboshi’s safety is in your hands. However, if you go for the weapon cards, it will launch another character. This character, in turn, will protect the Shiboshi dog for you.

Due to the game’s complications, the developers have worked on an easy-to-follow guide. Although it is complete, they still are waiting for some important revisions to ensure that it is flawless. As Kusama has revealed this detail himself, we are sure it is legit. There is no exact release date for this manual, but we hope it will be anytime soon. Considering that the game’s official launch took place on 6th October, we will most likely get the manual somewhere in October or November. However, these are just speculations at the moment.

Before being launched worldwide, the developer first tested the waters in Australia and Vietnam. And due to the rich lore and gameplay of the game, it received an amazing response from the users. On a primary basis, it derives inspiration from Japanese Martial Arts. There are other concerns from users regarding the Shiba Inu Universe. Hopefully, they’ll get resolved too.

Rest assured, we will try our best to keep you updated regarding the matter. For more information, don’t forget to bookmark this page!

