When Will House of the Dragon Episode 9 Release?

Here are all the details you need to know about when House of the Dragon Episode 9 will release!

Game of Thrones prequel “House of the Dragon” took the world by storm with its ground-breaking release in August 2022. Taking place 200 years before the War of the Five Kings, the series of events leading to the tragic downfall of Targaryens made fans worldwide feel countless emotions with the arrival of every episode. Seeing that the first season is about to conclude, the show is on the verge of an unannounced civil war right on the door of a deranged family in Westeros. Thus, like it or not, the building tension between the House Targaryens and House Hightowers is about to morph into the notorious “Dance of the Dragons” in House of the Dragon Episode 9.

The recently aired eighth episode ending on an explosive note last Sunday has left fans wanting to have the House of the Dragon Episode 9 on their plates as soon as possible. Fight for the Iron Throne is about to kick-start for real, and to ensure that all of you remain updated about the premiere of the upcoming episode so that you will not miss it once it airs. We are here with all the information you need about the anticipated attack.

Is the House of the Dragon Episode 9 Release Date Announced?

Like all its other episodes, House of the Dragon Episode 9 will be available on its original streaming platforms, the HBO channel and HBO Max.

It will make its premiere on Sunday, 16 October 2022.

Dropping around 9 pm (ET) / 6 pm (PT).

Besides that,

The upcoming episode is titled “The Green Council.”

Clare Kilner was the one who helmed the episode, while the script was the result of the writer Sara Hess’s creative abilities.

Subtitles for the said episode will also be made available per its usual pattern.

Taking in the fact that House of the Dragon is a huge show and seems to have fans from around the whole world, we have also brought a list of other streaming platforms (with their date and time) where international viewers can stream the episode live when it happens to premiere in the United States:

United Kingdom – 17 October at 2 am on Sky Atlantic

Australia – 17 October at 11 am on Foxtel

India – 17 October at 6:30 am on Disney Plus Hotstar

Japan – 17 October at 10 am JST on U-NEXT

Latin America – 16 October at 9 pm on HBO Max

New Zealand – 17 October at 1 pm on Sky SoHo

House of the Dragon Episode 9 Preview: What to Expect from the Upcoming Episode?

The first and foremost thing that instantly struck the viewers was, of course, the title of the forthcoming episode: The Green Council – indicating that the Hightowers (the colour “Green” symbolic of House Hightowers) has taken over the Small Council of the court after King Viserys death in the recently aired eighth episode.

More or less, they will use the council’s support to mount Alicent’s eldest son, Aegon Targaryen, on the Iron Throne as the rightful heir of King Viserys. As expected, the said preview proved nothing but quite right in this matter. Seeing that Alicent, Otto and Ser Criston Cole are seen to be heading toward the Small Council:

The preview opens with a grave shot of the empty throne room while Alicent is seen sitting at the head of the Small Council table.

Who is joined by Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) and her father, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), who declares that “The King is dead” to all present in the said council?

Alicent, who misinterpreted her husband’s last words, tells someone with tears in her eyes that,

“He told me he wished Aegon to be King.”

Preview also showcases a mob of people rushing together in Flea Bottom, which cuts to scattered masses, seemingly kneeling to Ser Otto as he stands before the Iron Throne.

Not to mention the fact that, In the Small Council room, we see Ser Otto say,

“The door remains shut until we finish our business.”

Hinting that they are probably scheming behind Rhaenyra Targaryen and thinking of ways to get rid of her and her sons to cement Aegon’s right to the throne without any possible hindrance in their path.

Besides that,

Viewers witness Rhaenys (Eve Best) being locked in her chambers while servants are seen going to dungeons.

As well as shots of worried Alicent asking, “What of Rhaenyra?” and a white blond toddler (probably a Targaryen) enclosed in a cell.

They have already begun working on their plan to eliminate obstacles.

Other than that, it appears that there is someone mysterious who will also make an appearance in the next episode. As we see, Ser Otto tells someone, a figure in a white cloak, that:

“No one can know who you are or what you seek.”

Well, even Aemond’s actions are also questionable in the preview, and thus, we will have to wait for House of the Dragon Episode 9.

What happened in House of the Dragon Episode 8: A Brief Overview of Previous Episode

House of the Dragon Episode 8, “The Lord of the Tides,” really set the mood for the penultimate episode, “The Green Council,” airing on 16 October 2022.

As far as we know:

King Viserys, whose health has deteriorated to the point where there seems no way to save him, wants his divided family to reunite before his eventual death.

This, however, does seem to affect the Princess and the Queen but not their kids, who now come to hate one another.

Lord Corlys is shown to be significantly injured during the fight that took place in the Stepstones.

While on the other hand, his brother Ser Vaemond Velaryon tries to upsurp Driftmark from Lucerys.

Who, Vaemond, calls out for being a bastard child and says that he does not deserve to be the Lord of Driftmark because of it.

Before dying, Viserys mistakes Alicent for Rhaneyra and talks about the prophecy of the promised prince, telling her to inherit the throne.

The garbled version of his prophecy resulted in Alicent misunderstanding his last words – more or less thinking he wished to see their eldest son, Aegon, on the Iron Throne.

How Many Episodes does the House of the Dragon First Season have?

House of the Dragon first season possesses a total of ten episodes, with eight episodes already been premiered:

Episode 1 – ‘The Heirs of the Dragon’

Episode 2 – ‘The Rogue Prince’

Episode 3 – ‘Second of His Name

Episode 4 – ‘King of the Narrow Sea’

Episode 5 – ‘We Light the Way

Episode 6 – ‘The Princess and the Queen’!

Episode 7 – ‘Driftmark’

Episode 8 – ‘The Lord of the Tides’

Episode 9 – October 16 (US) / October 17 (UK)

Episode 10 – October 23 (US) / October 24

