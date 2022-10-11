Lindsay Lohan’s Falling for Christmas trailer is here

Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming Christmas romantic comedy film Falling for Christmas.

You can expect to see the Lindsay Lohan film on Netflix very soon! Falling For Christmas will mark the directorial debut of Janeen Damian. She is also the writer of the movie.

What is The Release Date of Falling For Christmas?

Prepare for a warm, cozy and loving Christmas this year because Falling For Christmas is coming soon.

Falling for Christmas, Lindsay Lohan’s long-awaited comeback to the big screen will premiere on Netflix next month. Netflix made this announcement on October 3. In addition, Lohan posted a confirmation on her personal social media pages. She said: “It is October 3. Please set aside Monday, November 10, on your calendars.

On Thursday, November 10, 2022, Falling for Christmas will come out on Netflix. So mark the date!

What Is The Plot of Falling For Christmas?

The story of Falling For Christmas revolves around a privileged hotel heiress and a single dad of a child. The heiress meets a skiing accident and loses her memory. The following day she wakes up in the care of a lodge owner. It is the day before Christmas, and the owner is not only caring but also charming. Are you excited to see what will happen? Hold your horses. The film will be out on Netflix very soon.

Is There Any Trailer for Falling For Christmas?

Because it’s never too early for some holiday cheer, even in the scariest month of the year, Netflix dropped the first official trailer for Falling For Christmas on October 7, 2022. The trailer is set to a rendition of “Jingle Bell Rock” that Lindsay Lohan sang, and she also provides the introduction (a song she famously sang in perhaps her most iconic role in Mean Girls). The clip seems to capture all the endearing and familiar patterns of the yearly Christmas romantic comedies released around this time of year, including a meet-cute, a little rustic mountainous village, expensive hotels, and a single-parent love interest with a clever young kid.

Check official trailer:

Who is In The Cast of Falling for Christmas?

Lindsay Lohan is the most talked-about new addition to the cast and the most prominent topic of conversation about the film’s impending release. Lohan’s declaration last year that she would be making a comeback to the silver screen was welcomed with great enthusiasm by many fans after a rough decade during which she battled many personal issues. With Chord Overstreet, best known for his role as Sam Evans on Glee, she will portray one of the two leads.

Lindsay Lohan is the film’s key hook, and she said to Netflix that,

“the opportunity to return to the genre that began her career was part of the draw.” “I missed making romantic comedies like this one. It was so refreshing.”

See below for the film’s entire cast:

