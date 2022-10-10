How does Daemon Targaryen die? Here’s everything you need to know!

Every new episode in House of the Dragon features someone dying. And it is only a matter of time until Daemon Targaryen also dies. After all, the first season is going to be covering more than a decade, and lots of the beloved Targaryen family members will be passing away in the upcoming episodes.

Based on Fire and Blood, House of the Dragon is a prequel showing the events before the Game of Thrones occurs. We have always gotten to hear about Daemon and his lineage in Game of Thrones, but what actually happens to all of them with only Daenerys surviving at the end for Game of Thrones has been a question for many. So, how does Daemon Targaryen die? Does he die during a war, or does someone poison him? Here is everything you need to know.

How does Daemon Targaryen die? – In House of the Dragon?

Daemon hasn’t died yet in the show, but the book Fire and Blood has already planned a fate for him. And if House of the Dragon were to follow the book’s storyline, then Daemon would die during a war. This will be a long war that will break the family apart.

Daemon will die while trying to kill Aemond. He will call Aemond himself towards Harrenhal. Both of them will be riding their dragons while carrying out the fight. But Aemond’s dragon is Vhagar, aka the largest alive dragon. Hence, Daemon has to act smart to defeat Aemond.

He does this by getting on his dragon without strapping himself to it. Then, when both Aemond and he are in the air fighting, Daemon jumps off his dragon and aims a dagger into Aemond’s eye. Since this is the only eye Aemond has (the other eye was destroyed by Rhaenyra’s son Lucerys in a fight), he dies. Both the dragons also die while fighting, and so does Daemon.

But, Daemon’s body is never found by anyone in the book. So, there are people who believe he is still alive. Now this will be a chance to put all the beliefs and theories to rest by showing Daemon’s dead body in House of the Dragon.

Will Daemon Targaryen and Rhaenyra have children?

Episode 7 of House of the Dragon showed Daemon and Rhaenyra getting married after executing a master plan. So now, if the series follows the story in the book, the duo will end up having three kids, Aegon, Viserys, and Visenya Targaryen.

Moreover, since Rhaenyra will become the sixth great-grandmother of the Game of Thrones character Daenerys, her kids with Daemon will be much closer to being direct descendants of Daenerys.

Finally, if the tv series will continue following the books, we have to be prepared to see Daemon die and bid goodbye to his one-liners. In fact, most of the people you are getting used to seeing in House of the Dragon will be dying soon so that the story can proceed towards the events that lead to Game of Thrones.

Catch up on new episodes of House of the Dragon on HBO and HBO Max every Sunday at 9 pm EST.