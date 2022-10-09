The Super Mario Bros Movie : First Trailer and Release Date

With The Super Mario Bros Movie, Mario time is finally returning to the big screen. Firstly, the movie is a big-budget affair. Are you wondering why? Minions Creator Illumination is involved in the production of the film. Additionally, Chris Pratt will be voicing the Nintendo mascot. The release of The Super Mario Bros Movie will surely keep the kids joyful, and it will be an excellent time for the adults to refresh their memory. If you are excited about The Super Mario Bros Movie, keep reading to learn more about it.

The Super Mario Bros Movie: Release Date

The movie will be out on April 7, 2023. If you are a Mario fan, you better mark your calendar. The film will be no different than the popular video game. In the movie, you can watch Mario, the plumber travelling in the underground labyrinth accompanied by his brother Luigi to save the captured princess. Let us now have a look at the cast of the movie.

The movie will be available in Japan on April 28, 2023. Previously, the film was supposed to be released at the end of this year. However, the development process took time, and the movie’s release date was pushed back. Finally, the film will premiere on April 7, 2023.

The Super Mario Bros Movie: Cast

It is an animated movie. Therefore the list below features the voice cast. Let’s jump in

Chris Pratt as Mario

Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach

Charlie Day as Luigi

Jack Black as Bowser

Keegan-Michael as Toad

Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong

Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong

Kevin Michael as Kamek

Sebastian as Spike

Kary Payton as Penguin King

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelin are the directors of the movie. The screenplay is by Matthew Fogel. The film belongs to the genre of animation, adventure, comedy, family, fantasy, romance, and sci-fi. Illumination Entertainment, Nintendo, and Universal Pictures are the production companies involved in making the movie.

Trailer

The Super Mario Bros Movie trailer was out on October 6, 2022. Coincidentally, the trailer release coincided with the New York Comic-Con. Previously, on October 4 released the first poster for The Super Mario Bros Movie. While revealing the first poster, it further stated that the trailer of the movie would be out on October 6, Thursday at

1: 05 PT

2: 05 MT

3: 05 CT

4: 05 ET

In the same tweet, Nintendo mentioned that during the streaming of the first trailer, no video game information would be shared with the fans. It was a massive disappointment for the fans hoping for a joint announcement of the movie and the video game. However, we are happy that at least the trailer is out.

What Did the Trailer Reveal?

The trailer of the movie is already out. The trailer shows that the movie’s animation is awe-inspiring, and the color used is very vibrant. The animated characters are good to look at, and an element of humor is visible in the trailer. We can see all the primary characters in the trailer. The mushroom kingdom looks straight out of a fairytale. From the trailer, we can say that you can keep high hopes for the movie.

Enjoy the trailer below:

More About The Movie

The rumors of the movie started making rounds back in late 2014. The leaked emails between Avi Arad and Tom Rothman gave birth to the stories. Finally, in 2017, it was announced that Universal Pictures and Illumination were working together on the film. Later, in 2018, Nintendo of America announced its partnership with Illumination. On November 6, 2018, it was announced that the movie has a tentative release date in 2022. After that, the pandemic happened, and everything got delayed. Even the delays due to the pandemic did not push the tentative date of the movie. On January 31, 2020, Nintendo said the movie’s progress was running smoothly.

Wrap-Up

Somehow, it was hard for them to release the movie in 2022, and the final release date of The Super Mario Bros Movie is April 7, 2023. If you haven’t watched the movie trailer yet, you need to watch it now!