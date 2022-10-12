Thor 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot and Trailer

MCU’s Thor 5 will be coming on screens soon! We have all the information in this article, from Chris Hemsworth to the release date, cast, plot and trailer of Thor 5. So carry on!

What Is The Release Date of Thor 5?

As of yet, Marvel Studios did not reveal the release date for Thor 5. Since there is time even in this movie production, it is too early to predict its release date. According to our speculation, Thor 5 will release sometime in 2027. Marvel revealed the release dates of their future projects for phase 5 and phase 6 in 2025. So it is a given that Thor 5 release date won’t be revealed till the end of 2024 since it is a part of phase 7.

What Is The Plot of Thor 5?

It is too soon to predict Thor’s fifth part’s plot though Love and Thunder provide clues in the fourth part.

We know Thor is now a stepfather looking after Gorr’s daughter. They develop a strong bond and work together to protect those who are oppressed.

We know that Valkyrie is still reigning as King of Asgard. As well as preparing the kids to fight in case of a kidnapping attempt. Meanwhile, Sif also returns to the series.

So in the fifth part, we think we will see a lot more Sif involved in whatever happens to the Asgardian universe. In the post-credit scenes of Thor 4, Hercules was also introduced.

Furthermore, In Thor 5, we expect to see a fight between the gods and whatever comes next, so Thor may need to keep an eye on himself.

The cast of Thor 5: Who Will be Coming Back in Thor 5?

Considering the scenes in mid-credits and post-credits, we expect the cast of Thor 5 to have familiar faces from Thor love and thunder. Here is a list of actors who were present in the parts before:

Chris Hemsworth playing the role of Thor

Tessa Thompson playing the role of King Valkyrie

Natalie Portman plays the role of The Mighty Thor/Dr. Jane Foster

Christian Bale plays the role of Gorr, the God of Butcher

Chris Pratt playing the role of Star-Lord/Peter Quill

Jaimie Alexander playing the role of Sif

Pom Klementieff playing the role of Mantis

Dave Bautista playing the role of Drax the Destroyer

Karen Gillan plays the role of Nebula

Sean Gunn playing the role of Kraglin Obfonteri

Jeff Goldblum plays the role of The Grandmaster

Vin Diesel plays the part of voice of Groot

Taika Waititi playing the role of Korg

Matt Damon plays the role of Asgardian Actor Loki

Sam Neill plays the role of Asgardian Actor Odin

Luke Hemsworth plays the role of Asgardian Actor Thor

Melissa McCarthy plays the role of Asgardian Actor Hela

Russell Crowe playing the role of Zeus

Is There Any Trailer Available for Thor 5?

As of yet, there is no trailer for Thor 5. Since there is a time at the beginning of the film’s shooting, we do not expect the trailer to release anytime soon. Till then, you can watch Thor love and thunder and catch up!