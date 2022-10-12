Partner Track Season 2 Release Date on Netflix

Who would not love to have a glimpse at the drama that ensues behind all the dealings that take place in an elite law firm?! The American legal drama streaming television series “Partner Track” did its best to showcase the day-to-day struggles of an immigration lawyer in New York City in its first season, with some juicy moments here and there as well made the show fans’ favourite. Subsequently, they want to have their hands on Partner Track Season 2 as soon as possible to delve further into the remarkable life story of the idealistic young lawyer, Ingrid Yun.

Based on the famous novel by “Hans Wan” in 2013 called “The Partner Track,” the series moves back and forth between a typical love triangle and workplace drama involving prejudice, sexism and racial discrimination. More or less, it is not easy for a Chinese American woman to mark herself as a successful lawyer in a world where her efforts are hardly recognized due to unjustified biases. But that does not stop her from pursuing her passion and fighting to climb the partner track in a prestigious law firm called Parsons Valentine and Hunt – though nobody said that it would be a piece of cake!

Thus, the unique story arc and the series of events involving exciting and intense conflict of forces has prompted curiosity of the fans who are dying to know what more will happen in her life soon (seeing the end of Season 1 was quite shocking, to say the least).

Well, fear not because, luckily for everyone out there, we have brought all the details you need to know about Partner Track Season 2. So, what are you waiting for? All you have to do now is keep reading the article to tame your hunger for knowing more about it.

Is Partner Track Season 2 Release Date Announced on Netflix?

We do not even have any news regarding the confirmation of Partner Track Season 2 from the concerned authorities. So, it is unlikely that we will get its release date as of now when the show still has not been officially renewed by Netflix for another season yet.

The showrunner of the show, Georgia Lee, herself revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that,

“We don’t even have a green light for season two yet.”

But, she did share what fans can expect in a potential Season 2, so there is still a great chance that they will get the “green light” they are looking for soon enough.

Besides that, the “Partner Track” has been heavily rumoured to have its second season one way or another, as the first season’s ending suggested that there is more to the story that must be addressed in Partner Track Season 2.

The fact that the said show has not been listed under “Limited Series” on Netflix (which more or less means that such series under this category are restricted to only one season) highlights that the doors are still open for a possible renewal.

All these factors indicate that we might get another season for the new show and not to mention the fact that it is still early to assume things seeing that it has only been a little over a month since the first season was dropped. So, let’s remain hopeful, folks!

Partner Track Season 2 Potential Cast and Characters:

Even though we do not know when we will have “Partner Track Season 2,” we can still speculate who will be returning as cast to become part of yet another rollercoaster ride of workplace drama that the show seemingly promises.

Without a doubt, the majority of the original cast will return to the new season to reprise their role, and their names are:

Arden Cho as Ingrid Yun – A mergers and acquisitions lawyer who is trying to make partner at her law firm, Parsons Valentine and Hunt

Alexandra Turshen as Rachel Friedman – Ingrid’s best friend who also works as a litigation attorney at Parsons Valentine and Hunt

Bradley Gibson as Tyler Robinson – Ingrid’s other best friend who also works as an intellectual property lawyer at Parsons Valentine and Hunt and is also trying to make a partner.

Dominic Sherwood as Jeff Murphy – An attorney recently transferred from Parsons Valentine and Hunt’s London office who also happens to be Ingrid’s one-night stand from 6 years ago. (I started an on-and-off romance with him in the first season, but he ended up betraying her)

Rob Heaps as Nick Laren – Ingrid’s love interest (whom she cheated on with Jeff Murphy in the first season but might want him back after Murphy’s betrayal)

Nolan Gerard Funk as Dan Fallon

Matthew Rauch as Marty Adler

Roby Attal as Justin Coleman

Besides them, we might as well have “Desmond Chiam as Zi-Xin’ Z’ Min” and “Lena Ahn as Lina Yun (Ingrid’s younger sister)” making their appearance in the (finger crossed) upcoming season too. But, in the end, we will have to wait for the official announcement of Season 2 to see these characters and (probably some new ones, too) in action.

What Could be the Plot of Partner Track Season 2?

Considering the central fact that Partner Track’s first instalment concluded in an explosive ghetto situation where like Ingrid Yun, we got to know that the reason why she was not selected as a partner was that Jeff Murphy told Marty Adler that she got arrested – leading to him taking, what could have been her position, as his own:

It more or less indicates that the potential second season will have a hellacious start as we still did not get the confrontation that we needed between the two.

Not even can come between what could be a big break in one’s career, and that is what Jeff Murphy did by outing Ingrid Yun – who he was romantically involved with to grab the opportunity in front of him on a silver platter.

Ultimately, breaking the trust between the two would probably lead to them becoming rivals in the second season.

Shedding light on the shocking ending and Murphy’s betrayal, Georgia Lee shared that:

“For me, it’s about making the characters more understandable because if we understand who they are and where they came from, we will understand why they do what they do. In season two, we will understand Murphy better as a whole human being.”

Besides that, we also got new info from the showrunner about what we could expect from Partner Track Season 2, that she told Deadline Hollywood:

The relationship between Ingrid Yun and Jeff Murphy will not be smooth sailing in Season 2.

As far as our protagonist’s ultimate journey is concerned, Lee sees as someone who would make herself the main focus:

“I would like to say that Ingrid chooses not Team Murphy or Team Nick or Team Z; she chooses herself. That’s her ultimate journey.”

Moreover, it seems like the love triangle will still be there in Partner Track Season 2, as Nick Laren will possibly return. (So, get ready, Team Nick!)

And, of course, will the show be complete without the Rachel-Tyler-Ingrid trio? Probably not right! So, we will get to see their dynamic as well.

Is There a Part 2 for Partner Track on Netflix?

Partner Track has not been renewed for Season 2 yet, but there is a huge possibility that it will be renewed soon enough.

Seeing that Netflix analysis the show’s performances for twenty-eight days to gauge its “adjusted view share,” “efficiency score,” and “impact value” to give their “green light” for renewal – the first season is fending off quite well as it ranks 5 in Netkfix’s top 10 list and also has gathered 70% popularity among masses.

Even though the twenty-eight day’s Deadline has passed, Netflix’s head of drama, Jinny Howe, told Deadline on the 27th of August that,