Doc Martin Season 10 release date Announced

The bittersweet news about Doc Martin Season 10 returning to the screens shocked the fandom. It wasn’t charming because the 10th season will be the last. And at the same time, it was sweet because it meant we would see our beloved characters one more time, even though it would be for the last time. This brings us to the most searched question regarding the series; what is the official release date of Doc Martin Season 10? To find out all about it, continue reading the article!

When will Doc Martin Season 10 be released?

Doc Martin Season 10 started premiering on ITV on 7th September 2022! It has eight episodes in the 10th season. The Christmas Special Episode will make its way to the audience in December 2022.

When Will House of the Dragon Episode 9 Release?

The Super Mario Bros Movie : First Trailer and Release Date

Did you miss out on the episodes when it was airing weekly? Well, there is no need to worry because we have covered you! Streaming the series online allows you to catch up on the lost episodes. It is available on BritBox. Of course, you must subscribe to it to watch the 10th season. However, the good part is that there is also a 7-day free trial. So, make full use of it!

If not BritBox, you can also use other streaming platforms like; SkyGo, ITV Amazon Channel, and ITV Hub. Or if you don’t want to subscribe to these sites, you also have an alternative of buying the whole 10th season from Amazon Video or Apple iTunes. We are not sure whether the renting option is available for it or not. Netflix hasn’t announced when the 10th season will be added to its library. But it seems like the 10th installment will end there because the streaming site has previous seasons of the show. But for now, no such official announcement has been made.

The series has been going strong since 2004! Even more, than a decade later, people still seem to love the characters just as they did in the beginning. So, naturally, it will be hard for the viewers and the cast and crew to let go of this show.

Thor 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot and Trailer

House Of The Dragon Episode 8 Release Date & Time on Disney+

However, now the time has come after almost 16 years to say our final goodbyes to Portwenn. The team wrapped up filming back in 2021. And the 10th season returned for one last time in September. This announcement about the 10th season is the last one that came back in 2020. Clunes revealed in an interview that this decision was essential to take as the show’s plot was at such a point that it would have been deemed repetitive if they continued with the series. And as they say, all good things come to an end eventually!

For 16 beautiful years, the whole cast and crew have spent ample time with each other. They grew so close that now they consider each other a big family. Even though the show will not return for the 11th season, we will still get to see the Doc Martin Documentary that will first premiere on ITV. And the Christmas Special Episode is also on the list! So, don’t forget to tune in for these extra moments of the Doc Martin clan.

Lindsay Lohan’s Falling for Christmas trailer is here

In the 10th season, we will see Doc surrounded by new issues. Well, now that he has a daughter, will he resort to his profession to cope? Or will he come up with something else? Watch the latest episodes of Doc Martin Season 10 to find out!