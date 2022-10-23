Are you ready to delve back into the striking yet enticing party era of 1999 and 2000, folks?! For the gaming enthusiasts who were missing the magical world built from Mario and his friends’ dreams, they need not to worry anymore, as there happens to be great news that will blow the players minds to bits and pieces as soon as they hear it with their very own ears. Seeing that the legendary party video game of the late 90s and the early 2000s, Mario Party 1 and 2, are coming on the Nintendo Switch Online service sooner than the game lovers could have ever imagined, to not only allow them to “hit some dice blocks” again but also become “Super Star” in Mario Party and Mario Party 2.

Yes, you heard it quite right gamers! Originally developed by Hudson Soft and published by Nintendo for the Nintendo 64, the popular Mario Party series is preparing to make its comeback again on your gaming consoles, and that too, in the very next month: November 2022.

Want to know more about it? Fear not! We have all the details you need to know about the arrival of Mario Party 1 and 2 on your gaming consoles below.

Mario Party 1 and 2 Coming to Switch Online?

Yes, Mario Party 1 and 2 will be arriving on the Nintendo Switch Online service on 2nd November 2022, as per the announcement made by Nintendo on Twitter on 21st October at 6:04 AM.

It reads that:

“Party like it’s the year 1999 (and 2000)! Hit some Dice Blocks and become a Super Star in #MarioParty and Mario Party 2, coming to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline +Expansion Pack members on 11/2! #Nintendo64”

Besides hyping the gaming enthusiasts to prep themselves up for the party fever, we take two things from the said announcement:

First and foremost is that Mario Party 1 and 2 are going to be a part of the Nintendo 64 catalogue.

Mario Party 1 and 2 will also be included with the “Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass Service” so that subscribed members can use it well.

So, what are you all waiting for? Mark your calendars to not miss out when the two classic N64 titles become available to play!

Is The Mario Party 1 and 2 Trailer Released?

Yes, Mario Party 1 and 2 trailer has been officially released on 21st October 2022. Check out the trailer below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

What is Mario Party 1 Gameplay?

Released in Japan on 14th December 1998, in North America on 8th February 1999 and in Europe and Australia on 9th March 1999, the game “Mario Party” was first launched to target a young audience.

After receiving the official news about its upcoming re-release on the Nintendo Switch Online and Expansion Pack, many fans want to refresh their memories on its gameplay.

Well, here is all that you need to know about Mario Party 1 gameplay:

Mario Party 1 is a multiplayer game that features six playable characters: Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Yoshi, Wario, and Donkey Kong.

It allows up to four human players who will embark on an adventure to settle their dispute over the title “Super Star,” on which the whole world relies on (as per the game’s frame story).

Gameplay is available in the form of a traditional board game which includes six game board maps that are themed after each player (with two additional board maps appearing later on in the game.)

Skill level can be individually adjusted to “Easy”, “Medium”, or “Hard” as well as the number of turns of the board map.

Overall, the main goal is to collect the most stars within the given amount of turns in the game, that are achieved from Toad through coins (can be earned from the available 50 mini-games).

What is Mario Party 2 Gameplay?

Making its debut as the second instalment in the Mario Party series in 1999 – 2000, Mario Party 2 not only features the same six playable characters but also follows the same game frame story.

Mario and his friends return for another round of board game adventure to not only save their dream world from Browser (the invader) but to also settle the dispute over whom their said world in question will be named after – obviously, it will be named after the “Super Star” who will save their world from Browser.

With multiplayer compatibility of four players and 65 mini-games to win coins to trade for Stars from the Toad, we are in for a lot of fights, arguments and fierce competitions among peers.

Will Mario Party 3 Come to Switch Online As Well?

Yes, it sure will! The release window for Mario Party 3 has been opened for the year of 2023.

Thus, the third instalment in the Mario Party series is set to come to Nintendo Switch Online and Expansion Pack service in 2023 with other games like Pokémon Stadium 1 and 2, 1080 Snowboarding and Excitebike 64.

Is Mario Party 1 and 2 on Switch Online?

Mario Party 1 and 2 will soon be available on Nintendo Switch Online as well as Expansion Pack service on 2nd November 2022.

Nintendo also has some extra benefits for those who are Expansion Pack subscribers. Considering the main fact that:

The subscribed members will be able to earn “My Nintendo Gold Points” starting from 1st November after purchasing digital games or DLC in the eShop and My Nintendo Store.

Not only that, by using Platinum Points, the Expansion Pack subscribers can also get their hands on new N64-themed icon elements that are soon going to be launched.

Whether you are subscribed or not on Nintendo, one thing is clear that the classics are going to grace your gaming consoles in November and subscribing to it will only be an added bonus.