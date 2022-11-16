League of Legends ARAM Clash 2022: Rewards, Changes and Schedule

Developed by Riot Games, League of Legends is one of the world’s most popular team-based strategy video games. Featuring competitive game modes, it has allowed gaming enthusiasts to showcase unique abilities and differing styles of play. One of those said modes that are worthy of our attention now is ARAM, which is an acronym for “All Random, All Mid” that is played on the Howling Abyss map with only one long lane, no jungle area, and randomly summoned players as champions. Why? Well, League of Legends has rallied its players for a treat at the end of the year, allowing them to beat their teammates on League of Legends ARAM Clash 2022!

Also, to enhance the gaming experience, the stewards of the franchise are bringing new changes to game mode and many rewards for the gamers.

Curious to know more? Well, fear not! Following are all the details you need to know about League of Legends ARAM Clash 2022.

What is the Schedule of League of Legends ARAM Clash 2022?

League of Legends ARAM Clash 2022 will take place on two days in the coming month of December:

Day One: 10th of December, 2022.

Day Two: 11th of December, 2022.

The upcoming ARAM Clash Tournament registration will start on the 5th of December, 2022.

So, what are you waiting for, folks? This will not only be the last Clash tournament of this year but also the first one that will be featured in Howling Abyss Map. Take your chance!

What Changes Are Coming to Howling Abyss Map for League of Legends ARAM Clash 2022?

With the schedule announcement of the forthcoming tournament, Riot Games brought subsequent changes and updates to the ARAM game mode and its Howling Abyss Map – which will go live on the 7th of December, 2022.

The reworked and newly improved map will have several new features in stock for gaming enthusiasts. We already know of a few of them, including additional “Hex Gates,” allowing players to return to action instantly, and some added “Brushes.”

Besides that, the said map in question will also feature a new mechanic called; Falling Towers. Thus, when the turrets are destroyed in the gameplay, they will leave behind debris which will act as a new obstacle for players.

We are also getting “Quality of Life Changes” that enable gamers to have a smooth gaming experience throughout gameplay. (Though the previously reliable form of sustain “Life steal” has been removed, so you can not use it against minions as it will be nerfed).

However, there may be a possibility of some other changes in Patch 12.22 and 12.23 that are still not been disclosed yet. Let’s wait and see what happens next!

Nonetheless, the League of Legends pre-season is mainly held to celebrate those slew of changes coming to Howling Abyss Map (as the event will take place three days after the new changes and updates go live so that players can get used to the map before the main event.)

What are the Rewards for Gamers in League of Legends ARAM Clash Coming this Year?

Another good news for gaming enthusiasts! The contestants joining the League of Legends ARAM Clash will not only have limited-time access, but they will also have their very own ARAM Clash Icon.

Besides that, all the event champions will receive a bulk of ARAM-specific balance changes. While on the other hand, Melee champions will also be rewarded with bonus magic resistance besides other changes.

Guidelines and Other Perks for Players Joining League of Legends ARAM Clash in December:

Given below are all the guidelines and other perks that you can expect from the League of Legends ARAM Clash Tournament, which will be held in December:

First, every player is free to enter the special edition of ARAM Clash.

The said tournament will feature an eight-team bracket, so every team will have to play three games there.

Each contestant will get two re-rolls per game.

Caught up will all the details? So, gear up for the League’s pre-season and remember to register you all!

Wrap Up:

Generally known for its casual game mode because of its random gameplay nature, League of Legends ARAM Clash 2022 (All Random, All Mid) will be returning with a new swag! The franchise taking a rare move and bringing in further changes to the game after leaving it as it is for a decade, decided to translate it into the competitive environment of Clash Tournament (which previously took place primarily on the Summoner’s Rift map.)

So, it is time to take out your gaming consoles and prepare for the League of Legends ARAM Clash 2022!