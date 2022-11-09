New Overwatch 2 Character, Release Date, Skills, Leaks, Name, Class, Gender, How to Watch Reveal?

The upcoming Overwatch 2 broadcast will reveal a lot of new exciting details. But we are lucky enough to have a few of the major ones already. Moreover, the plot of the sequel and new Overwatch 2 characters will blow your mind. The dynamic is coming to rule the genre, and we are all here for it! To know all about the New Overwatch 2 character and other important details, continue reading the article!

Recently on 4th November, we got a trailer for Overwatch 2. In which we got to know about the origin of Ramattra. You can now stream it on YouTube. Make sure that you watch it before you miss out! It will give you a rough idea of what exactly to expect from the game.

Release Date

Of course, we have a release date for Overwatch 2! Blizzard has confirmed that it will make its way to the gamers on 6th December 2022. Ramatra will also launch on the same day. So, it looks like we won’t have to wait additionally.

New Overwatch 2 Characters Skills and Names

There will be certain changes to the tank characters. And there will be New Overwatch 2 characters as well.

In total, there are three new heroes that will soon grace us with their presence in December 2022. Who are these? They conclude; Junker Queen, Sojourn, and Kiriko. Of course, due to the rumors, you might have heard about a few more. But we are unfortunately not getting all of them any time soon. However, we are hopeful that with the later seasons, the team will gradually add them as well. So, you have to remain patient!

You are already familiar with Sojourn’s voice. As we have heard this character’s voice a lot as one of the narrating ones, it will be a delight to see it as a character once and for all. She will join the clan of Damage heroes. And her versatility will be one of the history books. You need to familiarize yourself with the different tactics that you can use via her character. As this will help you in proceeding further in the game.

Junker Queen will join the Tank Heroes clan. Just like Sojourn, we have also heard of Junker Queen in the game before. You can search up her vital areas and make yourself thorough with those as it will only benefit you in the end.

Kirko will join the Support Clan. She is quite a powerful one. According to her lore, she decided to make her own destiny. So, one can only imagine how self-driven she is. Her abilities are unmatchable, for sure.

We are also hoping that we will get some sort of additional content regarding; Sound Quake, Jetpack Cat, Brit, and Mauga. So, that was all that you needed to know about New Overwatch 2 character. To go into the details of their powers is beyond the scope of this article. But in the near future, we’ll try our best to come up with one. So, stay tuned!

