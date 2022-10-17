Spider-Man Miles Morales PC Release Date Announced!

If you loved playing Spider-Man Remastered on your PC, then we have exciting news for you as Spider-Man Miles Morales is coming to PC soon. Sony announced their famous Marvel game would become available on PC on November 18, 2022.

Nixxes Software has worked on the game and made some changes to it. These will allow the game to work perfectly on different kinds of PCs. Furthermore, it will feature ultra-wide gaming and support three different aspect ratios; 21:9, 32:9 and 48:9 (for those with a triple setup). The game also supports NVIDIA DLSS 3, a part of the latest technology. It is a combination of DLSS Super Resolution, DLSS Frame Generation, and NVIDIA Reflex and helps your frame rate reach new heights. However, not all PCs are compatible, so the game can also support NVIDIA DLSS 2, NVIDIA DLAA, and NVIDIA Reflex. This means anyone and everyone who has a PC can purchase the game and play it.

Several other enhancements have been made to the game to make it suitable for all types of PC. And they have all been shared here.

Spider-Man Miles Morales Features

Other than the features mentioned above, players can go to the graphics menu in the game and adjust its features and presets based on their device and comfort. To name a few, they can adjust the field of view, texture quality and filtering, crowd and traffic density, windowed and level of detail. Spider-Man Miles Morales also features ray-traced reflections and ray-traced shadows for a much more realistic view to the game.

Moreover, the game has been designed so that even with an Intel Core i3( or its AMD equivalent) and 8GB RAM, you will get a fantastic experience while playing the game. But if you have a better and updated PC, you will have a better experience and more options in terms of quality and performance.

You can also check out the latest trailer for the game on YouTube, where Sony has shared a glimpse of what you can expect in the game.

Pre-order Spider-Man Miles Morales

If you want to get your hands on Spider-Man Miles Morales as soon as it becomes available for PC, then you can pre-order it. It is available on Steam and Epic Games Store for $49.99. Moreover, to make the pre-order appealing, Sony will give two suit packs, the Gravity Well gadget and three Skill Points to unlock some abilities to all those players who decide to purchase the game before its release. This is bound to give you a kickstart in the game.

