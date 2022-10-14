What is FIFA 23 Rulebreakers Release Date?

Marking the start of a new event in FIFA games since last year, FIFA 23 Rulebreakers are set to begin in FIFA 23 sooner than you might have imagined! Being constantly teased by its promo in Ultimate Team, gaming enthusiasts can finally have a taste of the unique game that has been attracting their attention towards itself for quite some time now.

Considering that FIFA 23 is not only the 30th but also the final instalment in the FIFA series, EA Sports developers clearly deemed it best to finish the series with a memorable yet gratifying end. All and all, they decided to provide the gamers with a treat that more or less changes / reverse the stats of the star players and the primary purpose is to thrive in competition even if your more vital traits are turned into weaker ones.

It is a clever twist that was never taken before. To know more about this fascinating new gaming system, keep reading the article to learn more about FIFA 23 Rulebreakers release date, time, predictions and, of course, Rulebreakers Cards!

FIFA 23 Rulebreakers Release Date Was Leaked?

Before the concerned authorities could even announce the event’s release date status, a reliable leaker already leaked the news that FIFA 23 Rulebreakers promo will be the next one in line to grace the gaming enthusiasts. Still, it will also last for two weeks!

Fut Sheriff, the leaker, revealed on the 7th of October, 2022, in a tweet that:

“Rulebreakers’ are added to come as the next promo. I heard it will be the first two weeks’ promo.”

Even though it is heavily rumoured that the event will last at least two weeks (thanks to the leaker), the news has still not been confirmed. But, seeing that FUT promo campaigns are coming and going at a faster rate than they are used to:

The ones To Watch promo ended after just a week.

And,

Road to the Knockouts (currently running a promo) seems to follow the same pattern.

It will be great to know that FIFA 23 Rulebreakers will break the track record of being gone in just one week.

Are FIFA 23 Rulebreakers Release Date and Time Announced?

As far as we know, the release date and time will be the same as the Fut Sheriff unveiled to the world to tame the fans’ curiosity. Like how we already had a hunch “cough” through leaks “cough” that FIFA 23 Rulebreakers promo will never be arriving before its release.

Thus,

The first team of the Rulebreakers will be added to the pack (replacing RTTK cards) this Friday, 14th of October, 2022, at 12 PM CT/ 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM UK.

While on the other hand,

The entire second is set to be released on Friday, 21st of October, 2022, at around the same time mentioned above.

Since the EA likes to keep EA time static, the die-hard FUT players probably knew when they would have tuned in to the game from the start.

What are the FIFA 23 Rulebreakers Cards?

The new FIFA 23 Rulebreakers cards are quite different than your usual typical cards as they are here to “break” some rules with their unique take on star players’ stats:

The aim is to not only transform the players’ more vital aspects into slightly weaker ones but also massively upgrade their previous weaker ones.

So, FUT gamers can have the chance to have a different feel in-game than they are used to in prior events.

For instance,

We already have an example of Casemiro’s card from last year in FIFA 22, where his stats upgraded from over 10 to 86.

While Erling Haaland shooting stats got low compared to his gold card in FIFA 22.

Besides them,

Let’s take Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur, whose best aspects include being a great poacher and possessing excellent shooting and passing ability.

Thus, the Rulebreaker Card can decrease his shooting and passing ability.

Moreover, these cards also alter positions so that we can expect some possible position changes in the event.

Even EA describes the Rulebreakers Cards as a unique combination that seemingly sports stats that are not common for the usual card style of play, more or less hints that the gamers will be impressed by the new gaming system.

Are there any Predictions for FIFA 23 Rulebreakers Cards?

As per our resources, many are speculating that the fans will behave FIFA 23 Rulebreakers Cards for star players like:

Harry Kane

Ciro Immobile

Alex Telles

Toni Kroos

Wilfried Zaha

Mohammed Kudus

Lucas Hernandez

Marco Veratti

Ousmane Dembele

Kevin Trapp

Reece James

Riyad Mahrez

Patrik Schick

Seko Fofana

Sergio Ramos

Paul Pogba

Ismaily

Dusan Tadic

Aymeric Laporte

Dani Parejo

Besides them, the said leaker also shared in a tweet on 12th of October, 2022, that Cristiano Ronaldo’s card has also been added to the Rulebreakers promo (picture attached of the card as well):

“SUIIIII! CRISTIANO RONALDO has a card added to come in RULEBREAKER.”

Moreover, EA also treated fans with unique cards for FIFA 23’s instalment of RTTK, which included excellent names like Lionel Messi, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Phil Foden and many more.

It is safe to say that FIFA 23 has a lot in stock for gaming enthusiasts worldwide.

What are FIFA 23 Rulebreakers Release Date and Time?

The FIFA 23 Rulebreakers event will drop on Friday, 14th of October, 2022, at 12 PM CT/ 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM UK.