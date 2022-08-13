After waiting for a long time for the release of Two Point Campus, we are excited to tell you that it is out now. The countdown is over, and the game is now available on multiple platforms for you to get your hands on. Two Point Campus belongs to the Two Point series. Two Point Hospital was previously released and was a hit, but it lacked a few details, which the fans did not like very much. The makers decided to add new and more exciting details.

Two Point Studios have developed the Two Point Campus. Moreover, Sega, SEGA of America, has published the game. It is a Simulation Video Game, Indie game, and Strategy Video Game.

Two Point Campus Release Date

It was originally scheduled to be released earlier on 17th May of 2022. However, the release date was pushed to 9th August of 2022. This was a long delay, but nevertheless, the fans waited patiently for the release, and that is quite appreciable. The developers explained in a post on the Two Point Forums that more time was required in order for them to complete platform optimization before releasing the game. They planned on releasing the game to Windows PC and consoles simultaneously to entertain a larger audience. The game director Mark Webley said:

“This means we will need a little bit more time with Two Point Campus to make sure we deliver the best possible game that can be enjoyed equally on all platforms,”

Two Point Campus is now out and available on almost all platforms to play. The release time of the game in different countries was:

For players in the UK, around 3 pm BST on Tuesday 9th August Platforms

In the USA Two Point Campus was released at around 7 am PDT

In Europe, the game was released at around 4 pm CEST

Two Point Campus Platforms

The Two Point Campus is available to play on multiple platforms, including:

Nintendo Switch

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Windows PC

Xbox Series X/S

the Xbox One range.

One of the reasons why the initial release was delayed was because the developers were working on the availability of Two Point Campus on multiple platforms. The game is available at the cost of $39.99 across all platforms. The price is very reasonable for a game which will engross you, and you will end up spending hours on it.

The game was also available for pre-order, and for those who pre-ordered, it received some exclusive rewards like in-game items and cosmetics. The rewards included a U-shaped “Topiary” garden decoration, the “Fountain of Knowledge” decoration, and your very own “Pearl of Wisdom.” Furthermore, for those who previously owned Two Point Hospital and pre-ordered Two Point Campus received the in-game varsity jacket and suit of armor.

Gameplay

It is a university management game. In which you are allowed to construct and run a revered institution of higher learning. It features options where you drive students from freshman year to graduation. Moreover, running bizarre courses like Knight School, fossil-digging archaeology, or even baking giant pizzas in Gastronomy and much more is also part of Two Point Campus. What makes the game more exciting is that you are allowed to individually get involved with the students. This also includes guiding them on a social as well as academic level. This particular feature was not available at Two Point Hospital.

Moreover, you have full freedom to design the campus the way you want, from building the campus to as little as the desk, it’s all in your hands. The game offers more customization than ever before. The official synopsis released by Two Point Studios was:

The official synopsis for the game reads: “Build the university of your dreams with Two Point Campus, the sim with a twist from the makers of Two Point Hospital. Build, hire staff and run an academic institution packed with wild courses.”

Soon after the release, videos started surfacing on the internet reviewing the game. To give you a good idea about the gameplay of Two Point Campus. Check official trailer: