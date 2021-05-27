The creators have described the upcoming Pokémon Go Fest’21 as the big weekend of summer events, offering a fascinating variety of animals for a special and small charge. Pokémon Go Fest 2021, which is going to be bigger than before, is going to celebrate two milestones in the Pokémon series this year. The annual summer celebration marks the fifth anniversary of the mobile game, Pokemon Go and marks the 25th anniversary of Pokemon.

It’s time to be the show director of your very own musical via the online event aka Pokemon Go Fest’21. It will award players to participate in the spectacular celebration in different ways. Pokémon GO players can receive unique anniversary equipment for their in-game avatars such as theme caps, shirts, or accessories.

Pokemon Go Fest’21 Dates

The much-awaited festival is taking place on July 17th and 18th from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time. All features will only be available for players that have a ticket. However, the creators have said that there will be a few features available for people who do not purchase the ticket as well.

Day 1

Hourly rotating habitats of thematic species (Jungle, Desert Mountain, Ocean Beach & Cave) will be returning. And pokemon’s for each theme will also appear.

There will be multiple research tasks for players via which they will get a chance to access 75 different species of Pokemon. Isn’t this all exciting? A couple of pokemon including Shiny Whismur, Chimecho, Audino, and Tympole will be making their debut and if you manage to put in just the right amount of time that day, you might just encounter them. It will also be easier to get your hands on the Shiny Pokemons on this day.

Day 2

Day 2 will be all about raids. Moreover, if you didn’t get the chance to get all the pokemon from the wild on Day 1, then Day 2 will be your final chance. Besides this, you will also be able to earn extra 10,000 XP in raid rewards through raid battles.

Some Ticket Holder Benefits

In addition, ticket holders will receive 10 spinning fitness tickets during hours of events, scheduled tracking for 8 remote raid tickets, and a new free event package of three remote raid tickets – a total of 21 passes. When spinning PokeStops or opening prizes, ticket holders will be provided with special event stickers. In addition, players who have tickets will be able to participate in worldwide prize challenges every hour, four collection challenges based on each habitat. A new legendary Pokémon will be debuting in this story which is going to be the musical Meloetta.

Some new music will be played by famed Pokémon creator and composer Junichi Masuda. He has created two special tracks as well for fans which include a rock-and-rolling track for Pikachu Rock Star fans and a high-energy electro-pop song for Pikachu Pop Star stans. Players will get to choose the music they want to listen to by choosing from Pikachu Rock Star and Pikachu Pop Star. So, choose the type of music you want to hear as a ticket holder and have fun in this music fest.

Cost of Tickets for Pokemon Go Fest’21

Pokémon Go Fest tickets last year were $14.99 and this year the tickets for the two-day extravaganza cost only $5. Due to the low-cost price, much more people will be buying the tickets and becoming a part of the festival. Also, Google Play is Pokémon Go Fest 2021’s official event sponsor.

So overall, it sounds like a busy weekend – and one with an amazingly low price. Further information on Pokémon Go Fest 2021 may be found on the official website of the game. Tickets are now available and can be bought from the app shop.