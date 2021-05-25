Pokemon Go Sylveon has been released today (25th May) via the Luminous Legends Y Event. And there are a few ways to make Pokemon go Eevee to evolve into Sylveon. Obviously, one of the ways is much much easier and luckily, we know it!

But, before we begin dishing, let’s get down to the basics. There are a total of eight Eevee evolutions with the final eighth one being revealed today. Vaporeon, Jolteon, and Flareon are the three Eevee evolutions from generation 1, and getting them is based on complete random chance. Then there is Umbreon and Espeon which are from generation 2. There are also generation 3 Eevee evolutions aka Leafeon and Glaceon. Both these generations include specific ways to get each Eevee evolution. And finally, there is Sylveon, from generation 6 of Eevee evolution which has specific methods to get it.

How to get Pokemon Go Eevee evolve into Sylveon- The easy way

This trick is easy but a one time use only per eeveelution, so be extremely careful with it. We wouldn’t want you to waste your one chance at getting Sylveon or the other pokèmons quickly and easily.

The nickname for Sylveon is Kira. So, you will have to change Eevee’s name to that, and before clicking for the final change (aka using 25 candy), notice if the silhouette of the Eevee has changed into Sylveon’s silhouette. In case it hasn’t, restart the game and try again. Hopefully, this time the silhouette will change and you can spend 25 candy to get the evolution to occur. Remember that since this nickname trick can only be done once, try to evolve the Eevee with the most CP value (to get the full advantage).

In case, you want to find out the nicknames of other eeveelutions as well, then here they are.

The nickname for Vaporeon is Rainer, Jolteon is Sparkly, Flareon is Pyro, Espeon is Sakura, Umbreon is Tamao, Leafeon is Linnea and Glaceon is Rea. The trick to making use of these nicknames is the same i.e. changing the name to the nickname mentioned, check for a change in silhouette, and finally spending 25 candy for eeveelution to occur.

How to get Eevee to evolve into Sylveon- The longer way

You can use this method along with the first one if you want many Sylveons. Or if you failed to carry out the first method correctly.

First, collect 25 candies and get 70 hearts when Eevee is your buddy. There are multiple ways to get these hearts and include interacting with the Eevee, feeding it various treats and even berries, or taking it along with you to new adventures aka battles and PokeStops.

Once you have reached the above-mentioned goal, you will be able to notice the question mark of evolution changing into the silhouette of the fairy pokèmon, Sylveon (i.e. pink and blue). Then, go and change the Eevee to get this final evolution. And enjoy the accomplishment of getting all the eight kinds.