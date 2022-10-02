The Devil Is A Part Timer Season 3 Release Date Status

Do you want to delve again into the world of Satan working as a part timer in MgRonald? Well, if that is the case for you guys, then we happen to have some excellent news for all! In light of the recent events, it appears that “The Devil is a Part Timer Season 3” is soon going to become a reality for its fans, seeing that its debut is right around the corner – which, more or less, means we are going to have our source of hilarity and fun this time around as well.

Praised by anime fans around the world for being one of the most well-written comedies in anime, the anticipation for the release of its every season has always been a huge deal. Similarly, the third season’s premiere is no different for the franchise’s whole fandom. Considering the central fact that it not only triggers boisterous merriment or laughter that does not go beyond the limit where it all becomes annoying, but it also showcases a creative plot and theme that has won the viewer’s heart.

Agree with it or not, who would not want to see ‘The Demon Lord Satan’ working in a fast food joint with little to no power? Well, the wait is over! We will soon get served with The Devil is a Part Timer Season 3 on our plates in the year 2023.

Here are all the details you need to know about the upcoming season of the anime television series.

Season 3 Release Date and Other Details Leaked?

On July 17, 2022, it was revealed that the fans can expect that the third season of “The Devil is a Part Timer” will make its premiere in the year 2023:

A reliable Weibo anime news leaker happens to unveil the release date status of the forthcoming sequel before its original time.

As per the leaker, the franchise has “more than one season” in stock for its loyal audience.

Moreover,

They also shared that “it’s a shocking project,” and many took this little information as the possibility that the franchise has plans for adapting the entire light novel into the series.

While on the other hand,

Some think that it might be a delightful indication of the fact that the stewards of the franchise will perhaps announce The Devil is a Part-Timer! Live-action TV shows or even a movie.

The said notion seems possible as the light novel has a total of twenty-seven volumes while the manga has nineteen books.

So, it probably means that the world of The Devil is a Part-Timer will expand with time.

The Devil is a Part Timer Season 3 Release Date Announced Officially:

Even though the release date of the new sequel was already leaked before the official announcement, it was only on September 29, 2022, when the franchise’s official website substantiated the rumour that there is indeed going to be a sequel for The Devil is a Part Timer in 2023.

However, nothing much has been unveiled about the third season besides the fact that it is, as the original creator and light novel illustrator calls it, the “second sequel season.”

The Devil is a Part Timer Season 3 Cast and Characters:

Luckily enough for us, most of the original cast will be returning to the show’s new season, but there might be a great chance that more new and old faces will soon be joining Season 3.

Here are the names of the ensemble cast members and characters:

Lord Satan/ Sadao Maou/ Satan Jacob – Voiced by: Ryōta Ōsaka (anime) (Japanese) and Josh Grelle (English)

Crestia Bell/Suzuno Kamazuki – Voiced by Kanae: Itō (Japanese) and Alex Moore (English)

Alciel/Shirou Ashiya – Voiced by: Yūki Ono (anime) (Japanese) and Anthony Bowling (English)

Alas Rasmus – Voiced by – Hiina Kino (Japanese) and Sarah Wiedenheft

Emilia Justina aka Emi Yusa – Voiced by: Yōko Hikasa (anime) (Japanese) and Felecia Angelle (English)

Lucifer/Hanzou Urushihara – Voiced by: Hiro Shimono (Japanese) and Aaron Dismuke] (English)

Chiho Sasaki – Voiced by: Nao Tōyama (Japanese) and Tia Ballard (English)

Moreover, with the launch of new visuals for “The Devil is a Part Timer Season 3” (that we got our hands-on with the release date announcement on September 29), we also got to see a new face:

Acieth Alla – is a new character introduced as part of the new story arc of Season 3.

So far, that is what we know of The Devil a Part Timer Season 3 cast and characters at the moment.

What is the Story of The Devil is a Part Timer Season 3?

The popular anime television series, The Devil Is a Part-Timer!, is an adaptation of a Japanese light novel series written by Satoshi Wagahara, with illustrations by Oniku.

As per its original plot,

It revolves around the story of the Demon Lord Satan, who aims to conquer the world of Ente Isla alongside his four demon generals; Alciel, Lucifer, Malacoda, and Adramelech.

However, things did not turn out as he planned, seeing that he and his generals got defeated by the hero Emilia and her companions.

They retreat from Ente Isla through a gate to seek refuge in modern Tokyo, Japan.

But, all of this comes with a cost, as they have to survive in this contemporary world without magic and as humans.

Thus, Satan takes a part-time job in a fast food restaurant, while Alciel serves as his houseman to blend in the new world.

The series, more or less, explores the character’s personalities and records their moral values and new world dilemmas, frequently in a rather comical way.

Now, the little insight that we have into the third season’s plot is that:

There is a high chance that Lord Satan Sadao Maou and Crestia Bell/Suzuno Kamazuki may or may not return to Ente Isla.

So that they can rescue Alciel/Shirou Ashiya, Alas Rasmus and the Hero Emilia Justina after an attack that injures not only Lucifer/Hanzou Urushihara but also Chiho Sasaki!

Want to know more? Well, you have to wait for a little to get to learn more about the storyline when the actual season premieres.

Is Season 3 Worth the Watch?

The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 3 will debut in 2023, seeing the apparent success of both the first and second seasons. It is safe to say that it will be worth a watch.