Ancient Magus Bride Season 2 Confirms Release Window in April 2023

Ancient Magnus Bride is a Japanese manga series that has gained popularity for obvious reasons. The fans loved the plot and performances in the manga series. The first season was aired from October 2017 to March 2018 with a total of 24 amazing episodes. Since the first season, anime fans have wanted another series season, and to their surprise, it is finally confirmed.

Ancient Magus Bride Season 2 Release Date

Ancient Magus Bride Season 2 is currently in production, and it is confirmed that season 2 will be released in April 2023. Kore Yamazaki is the writer and illustrator of the series. The author took it upon himself to make a special announcement for the Ancient Magus Bride Season 2 release. He drew a commemorative illustration.

Ancient Magus Bride Season 2 Plot

The story of anime revolves around Chise Hatori and Elias Ainsworth. Chise Hatori is an orphaned Japanese high school student. She has lived a life full of neglect and violence. Unfortunately, she has not known anything about love for the better part of her life. She loses her parents very young and does not have a place to stay.

However, one day she decides to sell herself at a public auction so that at least she would have a place to stay. Despite knowing she is putting herself up for slavery, Chise still goes for it as this is her last chance to find a home. Elias Ainsworth, he is a seven-foot-tall humanoid with an animal skull for a head. The Magus, he seems closer to a demon than a human. He is a sorcerer of great power and speaks in a manner that sends chills down a body. Surprisingly Chise impresses Elias, and he buys her for a whopping 5 million pounds.

Furthermore, the Magus takes her home and treats her with great care. He feeds Chise and bathes her. Elias also tells her she is a sleigh buggy, a magician who can channel strength from her surroundings and body to perform magic. Elias offers to provide Chise with training to become a wizard and channel her strength properly, but the rest is up to her. For the first time, Chise seems happy with her place in the world and where she can start a life on her terms moreover feel protected. The two opposite souls come together to overcome all obstacles coming their way.

The Ancient Magus Bride season 2 is set to be released in the April of 2023. The story will pick up from where it left off and consist of the original cast. The fans are excited to see more of Chise Hatori and Elias Ainsworth’s story.

Cast and Team

Kore Yamazaki is the author and illustrator of the manga series, and he will be continuing in the Ancient Magus Bride season 2. Studio Kafka is leading the animation production. Kazuaki Terasawa is the director of the upcoming season. Aya Takaha, Yoko Yonaiyama, and Chiaki Nishinaka is the team of screenplay writers. Furthermore, Hirotaka Kato is the character designer, Junichi Matsumoto is a music composer, and Kohei Tokuoka is the Chief Animation Director.

The original cast of Ancient Magus Bride season 2 is all set to reprise their roles. This makes it even more exciting as what could be better than seeing the old characters come into action once again. The main cast is as follows:

Atsumi Tanezaki plays the role of Chise Hatori

Ryota Takeuchi plays the character of Elias Ainsworth

Kouki Uchiyama as Ruth

Aya Endo as Silky

Satoshi Hino as Mikhail Renfred

Mutsumi Tamura as Alice

Trailer and Teasers

The creators have released a new anime preview trailer along with the announcement. Check official Trailer:

The fans are waiting impatiently for Ancient Magnus Bride season 2; however, there is still a long time to go. For now, anime lovers can rewatch season 1 to refresh their memories. Check the trailer of season 1: