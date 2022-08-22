DanMachi Season 5 Release Date

Are you done watching season 4 of DanMachi? Are you also wondering when will Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 5 come out? If yes, then you have come to the right place. This article will walk you through all that you need to know about the latest updates of DanMachi season 5. DanMachi is also based on a light novel series. This recent trend of creating anime T.V. series as adaptations of light novel series has captivated a lot of viewers in this genre. DanMachi in English subtitle means Familia Myth.

As of now, there hasn’t been any official announcement made at the end of any of the production teams. However, we can expect it to release somewhere around early 2024—companies such as Studio J.C. staff, Warner Bros. Japan, producers KlickWorx and Egg Firm, or any other network associated with the production of are it wrong to try to pick up girls in a dungeon? Season 5 hasn’t said anything about the release date yet.

DanMachi, written by Fujino Omori and illustrated by Suzuhito Yasuda, has remained a massive hit among anime lovers over the past ten years. A total of seventeen volumes of the light novel series have been released by S.B. creative. The first volume was released in January 2013 under their G.A. Bunko Imprint, with English publisher Yen Press. The latest episodes of the anime series have been catching up to the latest light novel, DanMachi volume 18.

DanMachi season 5 production team members

New director Hideki Tachibana replaced Yoshiki Yamakawa after the first season. Hideki Tachibana is best known for directing BlazBlue: Alter memory, Armed Girl’s Machiavellism, and Circlet Princess. Tachibana remained the director for the fourth season, so hopefully, he’ll return for DanMachi Season 5.

Love is War Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot and Trailer

When Blue Lock Anime is Coming Out?

The new cast and crew for the upcoming season 5 have not been announced yet, but we can predict based on the previous team members that they will return for the new season as well. The previous seasons have been produced by Ryuutarou Kawakami, Nobuhiro Nakayama, Seiji Miyazaki, Yuuichirou Shiji, and Tadayuki Akita. Written by Hideki Shirane, Fujino Ōmori. Music was produced by Keiji inai, who is also expected to produce it for season 5.

The previous seasons of this renowned anime series were released under Japanese animation studio J.C. staff. In recent times J.C. staff has been best known for producing some amazing series such as:

KonoSuba movie.

A certain scientific railgun.

One punch, man, season 2.

The food wars anime series.

How a realist hero rebuilt the kingdom part 2.

The strongest sage with the weakest crest.

The executioner and her way of life.

The duke of death and his maid season 2.

In another world with my smartphone, season 2.

DanMachi’s previous seasons were released on the following networks:

Tokyo MX,

SUN,

KBS,

BS11,

AT-X,

T.V. Aichi

So we can expect the same networks to show up for the upcoming season 5 as well.

Black Clover Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot and Trailer

Is Jojo Part 9 Confirmed? Yes

What is the official title?

So far, the official title for “is it wrong to try to pick up girls in a dungeon?” Season 5 has not been announced. Based on the previous pattern of titles of the last four seasons, we can predict that this season will be a reference to the Freya Familia and/or the great faction war.

Which characters are expected to return in DanMachi season 5?

The official cast of season 5 has not been announced yet. But according to Anime news network, season 3 of DanMachi had the same voice cast as that of seasons 1 and 2. Due to this, we can expect that majority of the cast members will return for season 5 as well.

Call of the Night Season 2 Release Date

Based on the constant presence of these characters in the last four seasons, we can predict that most, if not all of the following characters will return for DanMachi season 5 as well.

Inori Minase as Hestia

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Bell Cranell

Saori Nishi as Ais Wallenstein

Haruka Tomatsu as Eina Tulle

Yko Hikasa as Freya

Sma Sait as Hermes

Where can you watch season 5 streaming?

The DanMachi season 5 is expected to stream on HIDIVE exclusive since Sentai Filmworks is the streaming licensor. Ever since Sony has bought Crunchyroll and Funimation, Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix lost their streaming licenses. Although DanMachi seasons 2 and 3 are still streaming on Crunchyroll as of August 2022, it is likely that they will be taken off soon as the licensing agreements will expire.

This is all the information we could grab for you today; however, we have kept our eyes open for all the latest news and updates regarding DanMachi season 5. As soon as we get to know more, we will update you about it. So stay tuned for more!