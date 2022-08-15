Love is War Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot and Trailer

Here’s everything you need to know about Love is War Season 4!

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War is a Japanese romantic comedy series. It is basically a manga series. Love is War has a total of 3 seasons for now. The first season premiered on January 12, 2019, and aired from January to March 2019. The second season was released in April 2020 and ran till June 2020. The third season was recently released in April of 2022, and the last episode was aired in June 2022. The gap between seasons 2 and 3 was due to the COVID pandemic. Kaguya-sama: Love Is War seasons 1 and 2 had a total of 12 episodes and the 3rd season ran successfully with a total of 13 episodes.

Love is War is a popular anime TV series, and the fans are now impatiently waiting for Love is War Season 4.

Love is War Season 4 Release Date

The previous season of Love is War ended with a big twist. The season finale showed Kaguya and Miyuki finally coming together as a couple. The fans went gaga over the ending, and it left them wanting more. The fans are now impatiently waiting for Love is War Season 4 to see where the couple goes from here and more of their love story.

The creators have not officially announced the release date of Love is War Season 4 yet. However, looking at the release of the previous two seasons, we can expect the release of Love is War Season 4 in April of 2023. A few sources also reveal that the upcoming season will most probably be released in April 2023, as now COVID is not a problem or a reason to delay the show.

Plot

Love is War is a Japanese manga series. It is a romantic comedy. The story revolves around Miyuki Shirogane and Kaguya Shinomiya. They both appear to be the perfect match. Even though these two like each other, they are too proud to admit it and confess their feelings to each other. As the name suggests, Love is War, and they both consider it a battle. They think that whoever will confess their feelings first will be the loser. They are students of Shuchiin Academy. It has children of Japan’s most successful and richest families as well as some of the country’s smartest young students. Kaguya is the daughter of a wealthy business family, and Miyuki is the leading student at the school and renowned across the district. Not only this, Miyuki Shirogane is the Student Council President, and Kaguya Shinomiya is the Student Council Vice President.

There is still no official word on the plot of Love is War Season 4. However, we can expect that the new season will pick up from where it left. Kaguya and Miyuki are now a couple, and we are hopeful to see their blooming romance in Love is War season 4. According to the plotline of the manga, Kaguya is mortified that she will be considered a nymphomaniac. On the other hand, Miyuki is constantly thinking about the intimate first kiss that they share.

Cast of Love is War Season 4

Although the creators have not yet announced anything about the cast of Season 4, we expect the original cast to reprise their roles. The original cast over the seasons is :

Aoi Koga in the role of Kaguya Shinomiya

Makoto Furukawa portrays Miyuki Shirogane.

Konomi Kohara plays the role of Chika Fujiwara

Yumiri Hanamori presents the role of Ai Hayasaka

Miyu Tomita voices the character of Miko Iino

Sayumi Suzushiro plays the role of Kei Shirogane.

Ayaka Asai plays the role of Erika Kose

Kana Ichinose plays Maki Shijo.

Itaru Yamamoto will present as Principal.

Ryouta Suzuki portrays the role of Yu Ishigami.

Trailer

As excited as the fans are to look at a sneak peek of Season 4, no official trailer or spoiler has been released yet. While the fans wait for the new season, they can watch the previous seasons to refresh their memories. The show is available to watch on Netflix (on subscription).

Check Season 1 official trailer:

Also Check Season 2 official trailer:

Check Season 3 official trailer: