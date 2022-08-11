Chainsaw Man Chapter 102 Release date

Because of this unexpected delay, Tatsuki Fujimoto has enough time to work on Chapter 102. The fans are worried about the series’ future as the manga is on hiatus. After all, when will Chainsaw Man Chapter 102 be released? And in what condition will we see Denji in the following chapter? You’ll read all about it in the article below!

In the second part, Tatsuki Fujimoto introduced a range of new characters. With just four chapters, it had the fandom hooked. But due to the influx of events, a break was necessary. We hope that the illustrator will utilize the time in the best form and create an even more spectacular storyline. Mitaka is on her way to becoming the main character of the second part. However, the main focus of the fans is still Denji. The story is all set for him to return perfectly. But there is no guarantee that we’ll get to see him in the upcoming chapter. And now that the manga is on a hiatus, things have become even more twisted.

Denji is no longer the main character of the show. We haven’t seen him in the second chapter. But given how the story with Asa is proceeding, we hope the author will soon reveal him.

When will Chainsaw Man’s Chapter 102 be released?

Originally fans expected it to premiere on August 10th due to its regular weekly schedule. But recently, the author released a statement that he is currently on a break. He did not reveal the reasons behind this break, but given the popularity of the manga, it must have been hard for him to work under pressure. However, it is nothing to worry about because we’ll now get to watch Chainsaw Man Chapter 102 on August 17th, 2022 (Wednesday). He delayed the chapter just by a week. And we are sure that the fans will try to understand his situation. Depending on your time zone and location, the launch date might differ by day.

If you’re an international fan, you’ll get access on August 16th. If you’re from Japan, you’ll get the access a day later, on August 17th. You can check the following time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8:00 am PDT (August 16th)

Central Daylight Time: 6:00 am CDT (August 16th)

Eastern Daylight Time: 11:00 am EDT (August 16th)

British Standard Time: 4:00 pm BST (August 16th)

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm IST (August 16th)

Central European Summer Time: 5:00 pm CEST (August 16th)

Australian Central Daylight Time: 12:30 am ACDT (August 17th)

Philippines Time: 11:00 pm PHT (August 16th)

Where to watch Chapter 102 of Chainsaw Man?

Like the previous chapters, you’ll once again be able to read the upcoming chapter on Shonen Jump or the MANGA Plus app.

If you’re a new fan planning to read all chapters, then only the MANGA Plus app will give you access to all chapters. Because on Shonen Jump, you’ll only be able to read the first chapter and the last three chapters.

What will happen in Chapter 102?

In the 101st episode of Chainsaw Man, a lot happened. The story will continue from where it ended. Asa and Yuko grew closer in the chapter. Asa finally got someone to rely on, making the story much lighter. Due to their strength, War Devil decided to get rid of Yuko. Near the final scenes, we finally find out that Yoru was incapable of taking over Asa because she was petrified.

As the story is at a very crucial point, we are expecting to see Chainsaw Man in his element. We haven’t seen him since the second part began, so it is natural to think Denji will finally make a comeback. But now the question arises will he be able to meet both Asa and War Devil? Only the upcoming chapter will reveal this. Well, the main plan of War Devil is to get rid of Chainsaw Man. and for this motive, he has even drafted a team. But defeating Chainsaw Man is not quite simple.

So, that was everything you needed to know about Chainsaw Man Chapter 102. For more updates, don’t forget to bookmark this page!