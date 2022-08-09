Tower of God Season 2 Finally Has a Confirmed Release Date

Tower of God first premiered two years back, and it successfully captivated plenty of anime fans. The plot of the series is extremely interesting. In the series, anyone who reaches the top of the tower manages to lay their hands on everything in the world. The tower basically has the power to fulfil all the wishes. The plot revolves around Rachel, who is having a hard time living in the gloomy world, and to improve the situation, she opens the door of the tower. Bam, her friend, follows her on the adventure. If you have watched the first season, you already know about this. Now, let us shift our focus on the real thing, that is on Tower of God season 2.

Tower of God season 2 Is Confirmed

Crunchyroll has officially confirmed the second season of Tower of God. Therefore, the adventure of the series will continue. The announcement regarding the confirmation of season 2 was made in its industry panel at Crunchyroll Expo.

Even though the second season is confirmed, there is no release date for the same. The territories that the second season will cover are North America, Central Ameria, Africa, South America, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS.

Casts

The previous casts of the series included:

Matthew David Rudd

Cherami Leigh

Johnny Yong Bosch

Scott Whyte

Valerie Rose Lohman

Chris Hackney

Trent Mills

We expect the prominent casts to return for the second season. The series is currently in production, and more news regarding the upcoming season will start flooding soon. We know for sure that there will be two new additional characters in the show.

Tower of God season 2 Trailer

The trailer of Tower of God season 2 is already out. In the announcement trailer, the key visuals of the series were revealed. Further, it informed its fans that there would be two new additional characters in the show. The trailer further throws light on the plot of the second season.

Check official trailer:

Tower of God season 2 Plot

The trailer lets viewers get a rough idea about the plot of season 2. The trailer started with the statement that there is nowhere to run. One could also feel the tension about whether the fight is over or not. However, we can assure you that it’s not the end but just the beginning. Further, we can see Rachel hurt, and she can be saying to Bam that he asked him not to come. There are plenty of intense fights in store for Tower of God season 2 and also the discovery of the newfound power.

All We Know About Season 2

After getting information about the series renewal, the creator expressed his gratitude for the same. He thanked the anime production staff and the readers for their support in making Tower of God season 2 possible.

The first season housed 13 episodes; we expect a similar number of episodes in the second. However, there is no confirmed news regarding the confirmation of the number of episodes of the second season.

Previously, the series was praised for its story-building, in-depth storyline and stunning visuals. We hope to see everything better in the second season. The second season just like the first season will again stream on Crunchyroll.

Till now, there has been no official announcement regarding the cast, release date and production staff of Tower of God season 2. You will have to wait for some time before the official information starts flooding in. The second season will continue the plot from the manga for sure. Even though Tower of God season 2 is happening again, the manga is facing a bit of struggle. S.I.U, the creator of it, is facing some health issues. However, thankfully, there is enough source material for upcoming seasons.