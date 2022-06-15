Star Wars Visions Season 2 Release Date: Everything You Need To Know!

Great news for Star Wars fans because Disney has officially confirmed Star Wars Visions Season 2, which will return to your screens very soon! However, the second season will be different from the first one. How? It has all been summed up down below!

Star Wars Visions Season 2 Cast

The show is coming back with the entire crew in full swing! The following list contains the names of all potential actors who might be returning to Star Wars Visions Season 2:

Michael Sinterniklaas as Hen Jin

Neil Kaplan as Gran

Adam Sietz as a villager

JP Karliak as Alien Guard

Kyle McCarley as Imperial Officer

Eva Kaminsky as Jedi

Patrick Seitz as Homen

But let it be known that these are just our assumptions. And depending on the storyline of the second season, we might get some completely new characters. Hence we’ll have to wait for Disney+ to clear the air.

Star Wars Visions Season 2 Release Date

The renewal news came via LucasFilms, who confirmed that the show would return for a second season to Disney+. And it will be available around 2023. The exact release date for the second season is still unknown.

Plot

Whether Visions will be incorporated into the Star Wars timeline is not confirmed. James Waugh admitted this, but he also explained how these stories could inspire other storylines in the future. He’s hoping that the second season will be a platform for writers to explore more stories because Stars Wars is rich in history.

No other details about the plot of Star Wars Visions Season 2 are out yet, and we can’t predict much either because of the nature of the show. But of course, it will be an equally entertaining season as the first one. In case of any new updates regarding the plot, we’ll add them to this site, so don’t forget to turn on the notifications!

The news about the studios working on the second season has also been kept confidential. But the chances of the studios which previously worked on the first season returning are pretty low. However, if any episode from the show gets a spin-off, then yes, that particular studio can return. This assumption stems from the fact that ‘The Ninth Jedi’ (and other episodes like it) have huge potential to develop into their spin-offs. Although nothing was confirmed on official grounds, given the first season’s popularity, it won’t be a shock if this becomes a reality.

Spoiler

If you have watched the first season, you must be aware that it was an anthology series. But the upcoming season will not follow the same trend. Instead, it will be more culturally based. Star Wars Visions Season 2 will have many cultural references from Ireland, India, and Spain! So, we have high hopes for Vision in terms of representation.

In the first season, 7 Japanese animation studios worked on the series to derive several short films. But this time, studios from all around the world will collaborate on the project. It will be interesting to find out how this idea turns out to be.

Trailer

Unfortunately, there is no trailer or footage for Star Wars Vision Season 2. And don’t expect it to release any time soon because the show is scheduled to release somewhere in 2023. It is a long wait but will most definitely be worth it.

In the meanwhile, have you watched the trailer for the first season? If not, you can find it on YouTube! The cinematic trailer will magically take you into the world of Star Wars. However, you can also make yourself busy with the upcoming novel in the Star Wars series, Ronin. So, this was all you needed to know about the second season of Star Wars Visions. For more updates, stay tuned!

