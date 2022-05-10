Spirited Away 2 is Release Date Confirmed? (Latest Update)

Spirited away has made a special place in the hearts of its fans. Therefore, for the past two decades, fans have been waiting for the release of Spirited Away 2.

Spirited Away is a Japanese animated fantasy film that is written by Hayao Miyazaki. The movie came out in 2001 and won the hearts of the audience all around the globe. 21 years later, the movie still remains in the top 30 movies on IMDB and various other platforms.

Even though the movie gained immense popularity, it still hasn’t gotten a sequel. Fans have been desperately waiting for Spirited Away 2. However, in recent times there have been various rumors about the release of a sequel to Spirited Away is on its way. How true are these rumors and what are all the latest updates on a possible Spirited Away Part 2? Keep on reading to find out!

Is Spirited Away Renewed for a Sequel?

In recent years there have been some rumors about the renewal of Spirited Away 2. However, no official announcement on this matter has been made.

While fans are hoping to see a sequel to Spirited Away – Studio Ghibli does not have a reputation for releasing sequels. All their movies have been critically acclaimed. However, we have not seen a sequel for any of them.

One thing that we should praise about the studio is that they give importance to their credibility and not to their profits. They do not like to make unwanted sequels to their movies just to earn money. While it is something that they should be praised for, many fans are often left heartbroken because of this.

While the studio does not wish to make Spirited Away 2, the writer of the movie seems inclined toward releasing a sequel the movie. In the past, he has picked up his old films and made sequels for them. This gives us hope that maybe he will be able to convince the studio to release Spirited Away 2.

Spirited Away 2 Release Date

Unfortunately, the renewal of Spirited Away has not been announced. Therefore, we cannot say anything about the release date of Part 2.

Even if the studio decides to release Spirited Away Season 2, we will have to wait a good one or two years for its official release. However, we will keep you updated about the official release date of Spirited Away 2.

Spirited Away 2 Cast

One thing that fans want to know about Spirited Away 2 is its cast. Fans are curious to know if they will see the old cast revive their roles in the sequel of Spirited Away since it has been almost 20 years since the movie was released.

It is difficult to comment on this matter. This totally depends on the story of Spirited Away. If the characters have aged in the story, we might see the old cast back. However, if the characters are the same age, we might see new faces in the movie.

Also, we might see some new characters in Spirited Away 2. Therefore, we will definitely be seeing some new actors in the sequel.

If there is to be Part 2, let’s hope we get to see the old cast revive their roles. All the actors performed amazingly in Spirited Away and we wouldn’t want anything else than them reviving their roles.

Spirited Away 2 Plot

The story of Spirited Away revolves around a 10 year old who comes across an abandoned amusement Park along with her parents. The amusement Park is not a normal one and we see her losing her parents there.

She then befriends Haku and with his help, she is unable to leave the park along with her parents. At the end of the first movie, we see her promising Haku that she will meet him again.

Therefore, we can expect to see the girl returning to the place she once ran from to meet her friend. We might be seeing her all grown up as well. We can see her exploring the amusement Park again and maybe this time there will be some changes there.

However, no one can guess the plot of Spirited Away 2 unless it is officially announced.

We eagerly want to see Spirited Away 2 on our screens soon. However, for that, we will have to wait for an official announcement from the team of Spirited Away.

Trailer

There is no official trailer released for Part 2. And it probably won’t until a release date is confirmed for the second movie.

So, let’s hope the studio announces the release of Spirited Away 2 soon. Until then let’s rewatch the first movie and get lost in its world once again.

