Demon Slayer Season 3 Manga Release Date, Episodes, and Where You Can Watch

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki, Demon Slayer Season 3 is happening! This news was made official back in February when the official Twitter account for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba made a tweet revealing the very first image teaser for the upcoming season.

Based on a manga series of the same name by Koyoharu Gotouge, Demon Slayer debuted back in fall 2019 with its first season. Since then the series has managed to make a name for itself in the anime world. It revolves around Tanjiro Kamado who has taken on the role of a Demon Slayer due to some unfortunate events in his life. Now his mission in life is to turn his sister back into a human and avenge the blood of his family members who were killed by Nezuko, a demon.

The Japanese anime series has had two successful seasons and a movie released up till now. The end of season 2 made sure that fans knew a season 3 is happening.

But what all information regarding the new season has been shared by the producers yet? Do we have an official release date yet? Is the number of episodes decided? Continue reading to get all the information about Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba season 3.

Released Date

While an official date still has to be announced, we are expecting Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc will be here by spring 2023 or fall 2023.

Hopefully, there will be no delays in demon slayer’s release date as the animation studio, ufotable is quite punctual with its production schedule. Also, the production has begun for the anime’s third season. This was officially confirmed via the show’s official Twitter page.

Demon Slayer 3 Cast

Many cast members will be returning for the Swordsmith Village Arc. This includes the following:

Tanjiro played by Natsuki Hanae

Zenitsu played by Hiro Shimono

Inosuke played by Matsuoka

Nezuko played by Akari Kitou

In addition to these, the Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and the Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanoji will also be a part of the swordsmith village arc cast. Fans can also expect to see Twelve Upper Moons members. If there will be any new characters joining Demon slayer season 3, we will let you know.

Also, Akira Matsushima will be returning to take on his role as the character designer as well as the chief animation director for this story arc. After all, his magic played a major role in making seasons 1 and 2 one of the best anime.

What can you expect to see in Demon Slayer season 3?

This season is for sure going to be even more interesting and exciting than the previous seasons. It will be based on the ninth arc from the original manga aka Swordsmith Village Arc.

So, be prepared to follow Tanjiro on his journey to a special village of swordsmiths. These swordsmiths help repair his Nichirin Sword which has been damaged after his battle with the Upper Rank Six demons Daki and Gyutaro. This battle took place at the end of the entertainment district arc in the second season.

How many episodes will season 3 have?

No official episode count has been shared. Although we do know for a fact that the new season will cover the Swordsmith Village Arc. This will be approximately 25 manga chapters. Hence, we think, Demon Slayer season 3 will consist of 10 to 12 episodes.

Demon Slayer 3 Trailer

Back in April 2022, a teaser trailer was shared by Crunchyroll and anime studio Ufotable. While it doesn’t share many details of what to expect in the upcoming season, it gives a mini recap of what has happened in the seasons before. Moreover, it also shows a glimpse of Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito, the Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji, and Tanjiro wielding a sword that looks like the reforged Nichirin sword.

Check official trailer:

Where can I watch Demon Slayer 3?

You’re probably wondering whether the third season will be available on Netflix or Crunchyroll or Funimation. Well, it still hasn’t been confirmed who will be getting the North American streaming rights. As seasons 1 and 2 aired on Crunchyroll and Funimation. Also, only the first season premiered much later on Netflix. In fact, season 2 is still not available on the streaming giant. Hence, at the moment, it seems like the new season will probably premiere on Crunchyroll.

But, an official confirmation regarding where you can watch Demon Slayer season 3 will be made once an official release date is announced.

Editor’s pick on what to watch next:

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Release Date Confirmed?

One Piece Film Red Teaser Trailer, Release Date and Cast

Fire Force Season 3 Release Date – When is Coming out?

Redo of Healer Season 2 – Is it Cancelled or Will get a Renewal

One Punch Man Season 3 Release Date Manga Updates