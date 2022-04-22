Redo of Healer Season 2 – Is it Cancelled or Will get a Renewal

Redo of Healer received a strong reception from the audience and the very first series was surrounded by debate and controversy. Even though it was surrounded by controversies, the series was a huge hit for sure. Even though harem and ecchi stories are not considered ideal, especially in the internet world, it has managed to gather its own fan base too. The series was launched back in 2021. Redo of Healer is based on a novel by Rui Tsukiyo. The series belongs to the genre of animation, action, adventure, fantasy and romance. The series originated in Japan and TNK is the production company. The episodes had a runtime of 24 minutes. Continue reading to know about Redo of Healer Season 2.

Redo of Healer Season 2 Release Date

After watching the first season of Redo of Healer, the fans are anticipating the release date of Season 2. However, the release date of the second season is yet not confirmed. There is no official announcement regarding the release date of Season 2 of Redo of Healer. There is no information about the production details of the second season either. Even if the production begins in early 2022 and is kept under the wraps, it will take a year for the series to be completed. Therefore, with the optimistic hope that the production of the series has already begun, you cannot expect the series before 2023.

Episodes

The Redo of Healer Season 1 consists of 12 episodes. If the creator follows the same pattern, Season 2 of Redo of Healer might also consist of 12 episodes with a runtime of 24 minutes. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Redo of Healer Season 2 Cast

One can expect the casts of Season 1 of Redo of Healer in Season 2 too. The casts of Season 2 therefore can include Yuya Hozumi, Ayano Shibuya, Shizuka Ishigami, Natsuki Aikawa, Yasuaki Takumi, Mami Fujita, Tetsu Inada, Natsumi Takamori, Minami Tsuda, Takaya Hashi, Asuka Nishi and Naomi Kusumi. If there are any additional crew members in Season 2 of Redo of Healer, the same will be confirmed in this section too.

Story

The first season of Redo of Healer mainly introduced the viewers to the characters of the story and the setup of the world. The story revolves around Keyaro, a magician that has healing power and is generally abused by the customer. He, however, manages to use power to his advantage. After gaining more power, he decides to take revenge on all the customers who have abused him in the past. If the second season airs, one can expect to see traces of the first season of Redo of Healer in the second season. In the story of Season 2, the viewers will continue to see Keyarga in his mission to chase down the abusers.

The series is based on a 2017 light novel that comprises nine volumes and the first season of the series is in the 12 episodes and it has covered only three of the light novels. There are a few differences in the plotlines of the series and the novel. The genre of the series belongs to the dark fantasy harem. Even though there is no official confirmation of Season 2 and there are rumors making rounds about the possibility of the second season, nothing can be confirmed yet. The fans will have to wait for an official confirmation from the makers of Season 2. The dark fantasy of this anime has its own fan base and even though it has failed to appeal to everyone, it has its own fan base.

