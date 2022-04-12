To Your Eternity Season 2 Gets New Trailer, Director and Studio

The brand new teaser on the official website of To Your Eternity has revealed major details regarding the production of To Your Eternity Season 2. This includes the director and the studio. And along with these details we have also mentioned the potential release date, cast, and plot for the upcoming sequel!

For the second season Masahiko Murata won’t be serving as the director anymore. Instead in his place we have Kiyoko Sayama now. And Brain Base has also been replaced with Drive as the official studio for the anime. These are big changes and hopefully they will be for the betterment of the show. But what about the rest of the team? Well they remain unchanged. For just a quick heads up we have mentioned the unchanged team memes for your covertices:



Shinzo Fujita as the supervisor of script

Koji Yabuna as the character designer

Ryo Kawasaki as the music composer

Takeshi Takadera as the sound director

We have lots of more interesting details lined up for you regarding To Your Eternity Season 2. So, feel free to scroll down below!

To Your Eternity Season 2 Release Date

The second season will premiere in fall of 2022, which is October! However we do not have a confirmed release date yet. But we are lucky enough to at least get a month. The first season came out in April of 2021 and since then the franchise has grown quite big. Considering the popularity of the show, the second season was inevitable.

According to the official episode the second season will have 20 episodes in total. And Crunchyroll will be hosting both the Japanese and English versions of the anime. The theme song hasn’t been released yet. But expect it to drop very soon!

The manga on which the anime is based has a very extensive history which means that if the studio and the team is willing to continue with the franchise we might get a lot more seasons beyond the second season of To Your Eternity! Assuming that the ratings of the show don’t drop and the story maintains its essence. But that is a topic for another day!

To Your Eternity Season 2 Cast

Of course in the second season as well we’ll get the majority of the cast members back. Along with them their voice actors are also expected to return. Well Fushi is bound to return as in the first season his role became the central one. Which means we’ll be once again getting to hear the voice of Reiji Kawashima.

Most likely the story will get diverted in some other direction due to which a lot of new characters will get introduced into the universe of To Your Eternity which means that you can expect new additions in the cast and characters. According to some theories the second season will focus on Guardian’s arc and if you’ve already read the manga then you must be aware which characters will be the central ones this time.

Tonari, Sandel, Hayes, and Ligand are also expected to return in the second season of To Your Eternity Season 2. Some are even suspecting Hisame, Oumi, and Ushio to get featured. So, let’s see who will actually be there in the upcoming installment.

To Your Eternity Season 2 Plot

The second season will follow from where the first season ended which means that Fushi will yet again be seen traveling around to explore. In the final scenes we saw how he decided to isolate himself after the death of Pioran. There can be a time jump as well!

Well this means that the Fushi we’ll now get to see will be much more mature but how has he changed in all these years? Well this depends on how the writers will follow the manga. So, you’ll have to wait until October. And of course due to his isolation he’ll suffer a bit so the second season can be a lot more emotional than the first.

Nothing substantial can be said about other characters. However they’ll also get focused on. And as a slew of new characters is expected the storyline will get much more interesting.

To Your Eternity Season 2 Trailer

You can now watch the trailer for To Your Eternity Season 2 on YouTube and also on the official website of the anime. Make sure that you stream it because it is not something you should be missing out on!

For now this is all that we know regarding the upcoming season of To Your Eternity. For more updates stay tuned!

Check official trailer:

Editor’s pick on what to watch next:

My Happy Marriage Trailer, Filming, Plot and Much More!

Moon Knight Episode 3: Read All About It Here

Makoto Shinkai Confirmed November Release Date for Suzume no Tojimari

Opening Sequence Of Ultraman Season 2 Revealed

Shrek 5 Is it Confirmed?