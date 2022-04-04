Made in Abyss Season 2 Release Date, Trailer and Plot

Made in Abyss Season 2 is finally coming to us after being delayed for so long. Continue reading to find out more about the upcoming season.

So, the mystery regarding Made in Abyss Season 2 has been finally solved because we’ll be getting a second season for sure! The official sources revealed this news a while ago. But now the question arises when will the second season of Made in Abyss release?

The sequel is supposed to come out in 2022. The first season got released in 2017 and there is a major gap in the premiere of the two seasons so there is no general trend which we can follow to predict the release date. So, our best bet will be to expect the second installment of Made in Abyss to release somewhere in the second half of 2022! Because the first half is almost over and the chances are rather low.

Made in Abyss Season 2 Trailer

You can watch the teaser for Made in Abyss’ second season below! In case you want to know in detail about the upcoming season you’ll have to stream it because it offers the basis of the plot.

The footage was adventurous right from the beginning. The team was seen on the island exploring it to know it better. And only after a short period of time do they get to know about the strange island. Throughout the trailer the team mates go to different parts of the island and discover new areas.

Belaf and Vueko’s interaction also makes an integral part of the teaser for the second season. And our main character Faputa also got teased but unfortunately that was right towards the ending of the trailer. In the final scenes we get to see Riko and Reg very chilled about the situation. So, is this foreshadowing anything? Guess we’ll find out once the second season of Made in Abyss premieres!

Well the good news is that along with the teaser we also got the confirmed cast lineup for the voice actors of the second installment. They are as following:

Yuka Terasaki’s voice for Vueko

Mitsuki Saiga’s voice for Belaf

Hiroaki Hirata’s voice for Waze Kyan

Misaki Kuno’s voice for Faputa

All of the aforementioned voice actors have starred in major high profile projects like Attack on Titan, One Piece, The Seven Deadly Sins and many more! So, Made in Abyss’ second season is just another feather in their cap.

Made in Abyss Season 2 Plot

Made in Abyss is based on the manga of the same name. And all the movies or the one season of the anime have focused on the story of Reg and Riko. even though there is no official plot synopsis for the sequel yet you can expect it to follow the same trend. The total number of episodes is also unknown however expect it to be around 12 to 13 episodes so the second season will be on air for around 3 months. Which platforms will it come on? Our safest bet is Netflix and Amazon Prime! Hopefully these details will get revealed soon.

Many were expecting a second movie instead of a sequel but that would have been contradicting with the main story because a movie with its limited screen time can not cover the major character arcs so in order to give justice to the story a second season had to be produced. Let it be known that if you haven’t watched the movie yet then it will be hard for you to grasp the details of the second season. So, this is the golden time for you to watch the movie!



Riko’s only goal is to find her mother because according to her she is still in the deepest and darkest pits of Abyss and if she tries hard enough she can accomplish this strenuous task. Well to complete the story just one season will be impossible which means that you can expect Made in Abyss Season 3 as well! But that is a topic for another day.

However as the anime progressed Riko also got interested in knowing the mystery behind Abyss, and to learn about the relics of Narehate. However in order to reach this sort of information she has to transform into White Whistle which is a dangerous step as it is.

The second season is expected to continue from Capital of the Unreturned. Riko almost loses her White Whistle which makes the return of the trio to the surface even more impossible. Their next task then becomes to hunt down the thief. In this quest they come across a different species of creatures, the Narehates! Well they originally used to be humans but due to the curse of Abyss they got transformed into such things.

So, a second season will most likely go in detail regarding the deep and darkest secrets of Narehates.