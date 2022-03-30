‘The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 Release Date and Trailer Updates

‘The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2, based on the world-renowned manga – Mahoutsukai no Yome, is still not confirmed. However, the anime adaptation of the manga that follows the life of the stone-cold sorcerer Ainsworth and his witty yet stubborn bride cum pupil Chisel became a massive hit as soon as it hit the platform. And this has left all the fans wondering, when can we get a potential the Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 of the fantastic series.

There is a prequel to the series titled ‘The Ancient Magus’ Bride: Those Awaiting a Star’ in English and ‘Maho Tsukai no Yome: Hoshi Matsu Hito’ in Japanese. Norihiro Naganuma directs it and Aya Takaha.

Kore Yamazaki’s original story is the basis for this series. Funimation in North America has the license of the series and won the 2017 Crunchyroll Anime Awards ‘Best Drama’ award. In preparation for the release of the amazing anime series, ‘The Ancient Magus’ Bride,’ here are the details on its renewal and its status.

‘The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2: Is there a season 2 of the ancient Magus bride What we know so far?

Currently, it is unclear whether the show will be renewed, but the biggest issue was the lack of source material. Despite the fact that they release two volumes every year, the anime series is already over the manga’s nine volumes after the season. However, now things are different. According to the most recent volume, the manga now has 17 volumes. In light of this, it was only just recently that the manga was able to create enough material for a new season that consists of four volumes.

This restores our faith in the renewal of this famous anime series. Moreover, the original manga is still in the process of u. Hence, we can expect a second season soon.

Moreover, in September 2021, Studio Kafka released a three-part original OVA series.

An upcoming project is in reports for “The Ancient Magus’ Bride,” but it was unclear whether the work would be a movie or series. The Twitter account of Ranobe Sugoi, the person who made a claim, has been suspended.

Currently, we are still awaiting the official announcement on Mahoutsukai no Yome’s renewal for season 2.

Plot:

The Ancient Magus’ Bride is a fascinating anime full of ancient English legends, impeccable characters, and a captivating storyline. Chise Hatori, a 14-year-old girl who is already tired of her life, is the focus of the story. Chise is so exhausted that she accepts a stranger’s offer to sell her life at an auction in her moment of weakness and despair. A powerful sorcerer, Elias Ainsworth, buys her soul at the auction and makes her his pupil and bride.

Because some of the events in the anime are cruel and bold, this series is definitely not for kids. The girl has a short temper, and the sorcerer’s intentions are extremely obstinate. An anime like this is not a fairytale. So, you can’t expect a prince and a princess to fall in love and have a happy ending. In this anime, you can’t trust fairies whereas the magicians possess their own dark secrets.

‘The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 Trailer: Is It Available?

Unfortunately, the series is yet to wait for an official renewal for a second season. Therefore, at the moment, no trailer, clip, or news regarding ‘The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 is available.

But folks, no need to worry because we are here to provide you with the latest news and insights. So, while we all wait for the new season, you can watch the existing seasons.