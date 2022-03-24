Kakegurui Season 3 Potential Release Date and Rumors

Kakegurui Season 3 is confirmed? We are well aware that just like us, all the Shonen Anime fans are waiting impatiently for the release date of Kakeguri season 3.

Fans of Kakegurui are probably already aware that it is based on students from an elite first-class academy, Hyakkaou Private Academy. A student at Hyakkaou Private Academy is not ranked based on academic ability or other achievements but rather on their ability to read their rivals, keep a poker face, and win the game.

Kakegurui has already aired for two seasons, and fans all over the world are wondering if another season will be released for the anime series. So, to provide you with some insight on the current status of Kakegurui Season 3, we did some research to gather some info, and this is all that we have gathered so far:

There hasn’t been any word about Kakegurui season 3 since the final episode of season two aired on March 31, 2019.

As we’re now in 2022, the first two seasons were released two years apart. Based on that calculation, the third season was supposed to premiere in 2021, but it didn’t.

Moreover, there is no official word yet on the status of season 3. Netflix and MAPPA have not commented on the show’s future yet.

However, amidst all the despair regarding the future of Kakegurui season 3, there’s some good news for the fans. Netflix has announced that a spin-off of the anime is going to air in August 2022.

So, on the basis of this exciting news, we can hope to hear some good news about the release of season 3 soon. So, fam, keep your fingers crossed, and let’s see when we can listen to the good news.

Kakegurui Season 3 Cast Who will be there?

Well, fam, as there’s still no news about the future of the series from the official sources yet therefore we don’t know who will be the new characters, but some of the existing ones that are going to come again are:

Yumeko Jabami: Yumeko Jabami plays the lead role in Kakegurui – she’s a Compulsive Gambler. She is a transfer student from Hyakkaou Private Academy and a Ryota Suzui and Mary Saotome classmate. In order to get a place at Hyakkaou Private Academy, Yumeko’s family is in cahoots with Kirari Momobami’s family.

Runa Yomozuki: She’s a part of the Student Body. Her responsibilities include chairing the Election Committee and serving as a referee for election gambling bouts.

Kirari Momobami: She’s the main antagonist in Kakegurui. Hyakkaou Private Academy’s 105th Student Council President oversees the academy’s current hierarchy. Interestingly, her family is related to Yumeko Jabami.

Ririka Momobami: As a character in Kakegurui. She is vice president of the Hyakkaou Private Academy Student Council; she is also the older sibling of Kirari Momobami, who is related to that of Yumeko Jabami.

Potential Plot

As we saw in season 2 of Kakegurui, the character Rei Batsubami was created solely for the anime, and Season 2 ended on a filler episode. However, because the main plot regarding the election was still unfinished, fans were kept anxious even after the grand conclusion.

So, on this note, we think that Kakegurui Season 3 could continue the election arc from Season 2, or start the war with the Momobami sisters right away.

Kakegurui Season 3 Trailer Is it available yet?

Unfortunately, as of the status of Kakegurui season 3 is still not confirmed by the makers, so no work regarding the production of the series has begun. Therefore, there’s currently no news, trailer or even a teaser of the series available right now.

But folks, don’t worry, as soon as we hear something new, we’ll update you. So, stay tuned!