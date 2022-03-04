Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Sets to Return on April 6th

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 has finally got a release date. The first season of Komi Can’t Communicate was a huge hit on Netflix and the manga fans cannot keep calm with the announcement that there is going to be a second season of Komi Can’t Communicate. Fumie Mizuhashi has written the first season of Komi Can’t Communicate and Hiroyuki Onuma has produced the series. Yoshihito Okashita and Eiji Ishii have directed the first season of the show. Komi Can’t Communicate is available as a manga, television series and anime television series. The original manga was written by Tomohito Oda and since then it has been largely popular amongst manga fans. The manga has sold more than six million copies in circulation as of December 2022.

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 will be released on 6th April 2022 on Netflix. The same has been confirmed from the official Twitter account of the anime. Along with the announcement of the release date, the account also posted a visual that featured Komi and her friends. The viewers could also see the tease of new characters in the background of the poster.

Please note that 6th April 2022 is the release date of Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 for the Japanese audience. It is still unknown when the series will hit the platforms for U.S. fans. According to sources, it will air on TV in Tokyo and it will then become available on Netflix soon.

Trailer

Even though the release date is announced, the trailer of the series is not yet out.

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2: Casts

It is expected that the role of Shouko Komi will be portrayed by Elaiza Ikeda, Hirohito Tadano will be played by Takahisa Masuda. The role of Najimi Osana will be portrayed by Yutaro and Ren Yamai will be voiced by Rina Hidaka and Cristina Vee.

Komi Can’t Communicate: Plot

The plot of Komi Can’t Communicate Season 1 revolved around Shouko Komi who has recently joined an elite Itan Private High School. Just after joining the school, she became immensely popular because of her beauty and elegance. However, Tadano, an average schoolboy who sits next to her, discovers that Komi actually suffers from a severe communication disorder. In order to help her overcome her communication disorder, Tadano aims to help Komi make 100 friends.

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 belongs to the animation, comedy, romance and drama genre. The first season of the series had an IMDB ratio of 8 on the basis of 3,100 ratings. Komi Can’t Communicate Season 1 had won the Best Comedy award in the Oriental Light and Magic. In addition to that, it has also received the nomination of Best Girl and Best Romance in the Crunchyroll Anime Awards. The first season was initially released on 21st October 2021 and season 2 is already on its way. It is expected that the running time of the show will be approximately 24 minutes.

It needs to be noted that the first season of Komi Can’t Communicate ended on a hopeful and positive note. In the first season, it was clearly visible that Komi has started developing feelings for Tadano. It will be interesting to see what turns her fondness takes in Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2. Even in the post-credits scene of the first season, the viewers were informed that the making of Season 2 is already taking place. The official release date of Season 2 for global viewers is still not available.