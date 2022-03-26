Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Release Date Confirmed – Coming in 2023

Good news for Jujutsu Kaisen fans as the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has been confirmed. The story of Jujutsu Kaisen revolves around Yuuji Itadori who is a host to the demon known as the undisputed King of curses.

Jujutsu Kaisen is written and illustrated by Gege Akutami. The story is about a world where every living thing produces a cursed energy. As this energy is discharged, curses to harm humanity are created.

The main character of the story is Yuji Itadori who is possessed by a curl called Ryomen Sukuna. Yuji then joins a secret club called Jujutsu sorcerers. It consists of individuals who can control this cursed energy. With the help of this group he finds a way to kill the curse inside him.

Fans are excited to watch and want to get more information about the season. Therefore, here are all the update related to it.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 -When will it be released?

While it has been confirmed, the release date of the show still hasn’t been announced. According to some sources, the season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen will come out in April or July 2023.

Usually a season comes out 12 to 18 months after it has been announced. Hence, we can predict the said release date for second season.

Trailer

As of yet, there is no trailer for second season. The trailer of the show will be release a few months before the release of second season.

However, until then you can watch the trailer of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 which is a prequel movie of the show.

Kakegurui Season 3 Potential Release Date and Rumors

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 -What will be the potential cast list?

As the show is an animated show, The characters will be voiced by different actors. Given below is a list of all the actors who will voice different characters of the show.

Yuum Uchida will voice Megumi

Yuuichi Nakamura will voice Gojou

Junya Enoki will voice Yuuji

Asami Seto will voice Nobara

Takahiro Sakurai will voice Getou

Kouki Uchiyama will voice Inumaki

Which volumes will it cover?

It will be starting with manga volume 8 and will end with manga volume 16. The first season of Jujutsu Kaisen covered manga volumes 1 till 7.

The movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has adopted the Manga volume 0 which is a prequel. It should consist of around 24 to 26 episodes, keeping in mind the manga volumes.

Also, after the release of second season, we can expect a season 3 as there will be enough material for a new season.

To wrap it up! Anime fans are excited to hear that they will be getting second season soon. The show is loved by various animals fans and has a good following. We hope Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is as good as the first volume of the show.