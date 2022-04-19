High School DxD Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot and Trailer

High School DxD is a coming-of-age Anime series. It follows the life of a student who is killed on his first date. Ever since the finishing of season 4, fans have been waiting for the release of High School DxD season 5.

Below you will find what we know about it so far!

High School DxD Season 5 Is it Happening or not?

Fans, we are incredibly sorry to inform you that right now, no information regarding the renewal of High School DxD for a fifth season is confirm at the moment. But this doesn’t mean it won’t be happening. The author of the light novels, Ichiei Ishibumi, on which the anime is based, urges fans to buy more of the light novels. because increased light novel sales mean higher chances of series renewal. Moreover, he also hinted that the series’s fifth season is still in the works. Now, this is some good news that we all have been waiting to hear for so long.

High School DxD Season 5 Release Date

There has yet to be an announcement of a release date for High School DxD Season 5. The original schedule for season 5 of the anime was to release in 2020. However, as with many other anime releases, COVID-19 put a damper on those preparations. So, right now, no official news regarding the release date of season 5 is available.

It is most likely that High School DxD Season 5 will air this year during the fall anime season, possibly in October. If not, we can expect it to premiere in 2023.

High School DxD Season 5 Expected Cast

Although the official cast for High School DxD season five has not been revealed yet, it is believed that the cast from the previous season of High School DxD will return. Some of these voices include,

As Yuki Kaji, Issei Hyoudou

The actor Ayana Taketaksu plays Koneko Toujou

Yoko Hikasa in Rias Gremory

Akeno Himejima as Shizuka Ito

In the role of Asia Argento, Azumi Asakura

From previous seasons, we can make some educated guesses. For instance, we can safely assume that Issei Hyoudou (voiced by Yuuki Kaji) and Rias Gremory (voiced by Yoko Hikasa) will be back since they are the show’s protagonists. Other than that, it’s hard to tell who else will be returning, but we’ll keep you updated as soon as we learn more.

High School DxD Season 5 Plot: How is the story going to unfold?

There is currently no official plot synopsis for High School DxD’s fifth season. Meanwhile, according to The Cinemaholic, anime series have generally followed the same plot path as light novel series in the past. For example, season 4 covers the volumes 9 and 10 of the light novels. The action picked up during the previous season as Issei and Sairong fought each other. An episode featuring Issei using the Cardinal Crimson Promotion is an awesome power-up for his Scale Mail. Season 4 brought not only Issei and Rias’ first kiss but also a bit of much-anticipated romance for fans. As a whole, season 4 delivered a lot of content while also proving to be successful in its conclusion.

Therefore, Season 5 will focus on an adaptation of volumes 11 and 12 of the light novel series, which is currently in development. For Issei, this involves taking tests. Issei must pass the Middle-Class Promotion Test for promotion to the middle class. The Devil’s strength ranking system would place Issei just above low-class, as it is based on the ranking system used to indicate a Devil’s strength. In addition to the tests, Issei has to deal with Koneko, who has discovered how close Issei and Rias have been.

So, overall we can expect High School DxD Season 5 to be a lot exciting to watch.

Season 5 Trailer: Is One Available?

Well, folks, as you all are already aware that season 5 of the anime has still not been renewed at the moment. Therefore, right now, no trailer, clip, or teaser of the new season is available. But fret not, cause as soon as something is available, we’ll update this post to let you know. So, keep on following us!

