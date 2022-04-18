Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Release Date Latest Updates

Directed by Kouichi Hatsumi, Tokyo Revengers season 2 has been green-lit by the studio LIDENFILMS. Hence, fans of the anime prepare yourself to watch your favorite cast members come to life once again.

Based on a hugely successful manga series, the Tokyo Revengers anime begins with the main lead, Takemichi Hanagaki, love life getting ruined as his girlfriend is murdered by the Tokyo Manji Gang. Not only this, but after a series of events, Hanagaki begins to time travel. and thus, his strange and supernatural adventures begin. The show reveals Hanagaki’s adventures and troubles as viewers all over the world get hinged to the show.

Now, if you have watched the first season and want to know everything about the second season of Tokyo Revengers anime, keep on reading.

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Release Date

While fans can get all excited as the season has been officially renewed, it will not be released any time soon. This is because the Tokyo Revengers season 2 release date still has to be announced.

However, according to us, season 2 will be here by October 2022. As a show usually takes 12 to 18 months after confirmation to get produced and release. And season 1 ended in September 2021 making October the perfect time for release.

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Cast

While an official list still has to be announced, we are sure the core cast members of the anime series will be returning for sure. After all, they are the ones who brought the Tokyo Revengers manga to life. Here is a list of the cast we are expecting to see once again.

Shin Yuuki to voice Takemichi Hanagaki

Hayashi Yuu for Manjiro Sano

Karino Shou as Chifuyu

Suzuki Tatsuhisa as Draken

Griffin Puatu as Naoto Tachibana

Toki Shunichi and Mizunaka Masaki as Kazutora and Baji

Will Choi as Takuya Yamamoto

Morikubo Shoutarou as Tetta Kisaki

Joe Zieja as Kazutora Hanemiya

Waki Azumi as Hinata

London McDonald as Masaru

Besides these, we are sure a couple of new faces will be joining the series as well. After all, new cast members always spice up things. Furthermore, as soon as these new names are confirmed, we will update them here.

Tokyo Revengers Manga Volumes

Since the anime series is based on manga, it is very important to know how much content is available and if the manga is still ongoing. After all, this decides the fate of the show and how many seasons it will have.

Well, we have some good news for you. Until now, 26 volumes have been published for the Tokyo Revengers manga series. Moreover, the series is still going on and many more volumes written by Ken Wakui are expected to be published.

Manga Volumes Tokyo Revengers 2 will Cover

The first season covered Tokyo Revengers manga volumes 1 till 8. Hence, The second season of the anime will be based on the Tokyo Revengers manga volume 9. Also, there is enough content published for a third season as well.

In addition to this, the Tokyo Revengers manga series has a spin-off as well called Todai Revengers. This parody spin off manga has been written by Shinpei Funatsu. So, viewers of the anime adaptation can expect even more of the series in the form of the parody spin off manga.

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Plot

The official synopsis for the second installment still has to be officially confirmed. Although, we can make a couple of predictions. According to us, after the dramatic cliffhanger, the second season will show things in Takemichi Hanagaki life are going to get more complicated. Moreover, it will Tokyo Revengers season 2 will also show how he deals with all those issues and saves himself every time. Also, the Tokyo manji gang members will be planning something big for the second season. We also think that this season will mainly feature the Christmas showdown arc.

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Trailer

The trailer for the upcoming season of Tokyo Revengers has been released in December 2021. It gives a sneak glimpse of what to expect from the main character Hanagaki. You can check out only the first trailer below. After all, fans can expect another trailer sometime before the actual season releases.

Where can I watch Tokyo Revengers Season 2?

You can watch online Tokyo Revengers anime on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Netflix. Right now, only the first season of the anime series is available on these platforms. And Tokyo Revengers season 2 will be available on these platforms for watching after its release.

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episodes

Moreover, studio LIDENFILMS still has to update fans about the number of episodes in the new season. We think there will probably be 12 episodes this time instead of 24. After all, in a year, an anime series can only release 12 episodes of good quality.

Conclusion

Overall, we have lots of hopes for the action anime series. Even though the first season’s production was not up to the mark and the episodes could have been better quality. We are hoping that the producers will look into it and make sure that the second season is one of the best in the anime world. As many viewers are looking forward to Tokyo Revengers season 2.

