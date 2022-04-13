Ranking of Kings season 2 Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot and Trailer

Great news for fans because Ranking of Kings Season 2 might be coming to our screens very soon! And as the Funimation schedule is also here we now know a lot about the upcoming season. Everything that you need to know has been summed down below. So, let’s begin!

Ranking of Kings season 2 Release Date

Ranking of Kings Season 2 does not have a confirmed release date yet. Moreover we do not have the renewal news either because the studio is yet to issue these statements. But the second part of the first season is confirmed to be released in 2022. So, it makes sense why we do not know anything about the premiere of the sequel.

In Winter of 2022 you’ll get to stream the remaining 12 episodes of the first season. And considering that anime can take plenty of time, expect to get the second season somewhere in 2023. And who knows it can be later than that too! For now it is better to not keep any expectations.

Ranking of Kings season 2 Cast

The story of the first season is yet to be told and if the second season is to come then of course the core cast will return. However if a certain character dies in the ending of the first season there are very less chances of them returning in the sequel. So, it looks like you’ll have to wait until the finale of the first season premieres.

Of course Boji will return and along with him you can also expect all of his friends to make a comeback. And we also expect the crew behind the camera to feature in Ranking of Kings Season 2. The following list consists of all potential characters (and their voice actors):

Prince Boji – Minami Hinata

Kage – Ayumu Murase

Queen Hilling – Rina Satō

Daida – Yûki Kaji

Miranjo – Maaya Sakamoto

Domas – Takuya Eguchi

Dorshe – Hinata Tadokoro

Apeas – Hiroki Yasumoto

Bebin – Yōji Ueda

Despa – Takahiro Sakurai

King Desha – Yoshimitsu Shimoyama

King Bosse – Kenta Miyake

As the Japanese cast remains unchanged, most likely the English one will also return! In case of any new characters you can expect new additions to our already diverse cast. So, stay tuned for that!

Ranking of Kings season 2 Plot

For now there is no plot synopsis for Ranking of Kings Season 2 hence it is difficult to assume where the story could take our characters. But of course there are fan theories and other hints in the first season from which we can have an idea.

When the last episode aired it pretty much summed up the entire story. So, the second season will focus on something new. We saw how Boji gave up his throne for an adventure. And this makes way for Desha to replace Boji while he goes on an adventure with Kage. Desha has a full fledged plan of what he wants to do as the new replacement of Boji. This story has much potential to get developed in the second season of Ranking of Kings.

The creators themselves haven’t spoken much regarding the plot of the upcoming season. So, all that we can do for now is rely on these theories. We don’t have any proper sort of villains in the anime which means that a sad ending does not make sense. Hopefully we’ll get to see how the character moved on with their life given the ending of the first season.

Moreover the anime is also adapted from a manga so if the writers are willing to continue with the story they have plenty of content to derive their inspiration from. Let’s just hope that everything works out in the favor of Ranking of Kings’ second installment.

Ranking of Kings season 2 Trailer

There is no official trailer for the second season yet. And don’t expect one in the near future because the sequel isn’t even confirmed to return for now. So who knows what the future holds for the franchise. But our fingers are crossed! Rest assured we’ll keep you updated on the matter hence don’t forget to bookmark this page!

