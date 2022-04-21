One Punch Man Season 3 Release Date Manga Updates

One Punch Man is a huge hit amongst anime lovers. The first two seasons are a huge hit and are highly popular and are available on different streaming platforms. One Punch Man Season is a comedy-action movie that is also available as a series. The popularity of the first two series is creating anticipation for the third season. Sadly, there is no official confirmation of One Punch Man Season 3, however, this is not enough to quieten down the rumors. The fans cannot help but wonder when the third series of One Punch Man will be released. The series revolves around Saitama, who is the main protagonist. It is a superhero anime series. In the series, Saitama has trained himself to become a superhuman, which in turn, creates an existential dilemma. He wins so quickly that it does not give him any joy. The two seasons of One Punch Man feature 24 episodes.

One Punch Man Season 3 Release Date

There is no formal announcement about the release date of One Punch Man Season 3. However, according to the rumors that are making rounds, chances are high that the series will be premiering somewhere near 15th September in Japan. However, there has also been an announcement from Yusuke Murata who has recently in a tweet has revealed there might be a delay in the release date of OPM Season 3 due to some technical difficulties. Because of the technical difficulties, the OPM Season 3, if not released in late 2022, might be released in early 2023. Though there is no official confirmation about the release date of Season 3 of One Punch Man, however, once confirmed, we will officially confirm the same in this section.

Story

The story of OPM Season 3 will once again revolve around Saitama. In Season 2, Saitama manages to kill Elder Centipede who is a dragon-level member of the Monster Association and this was where the second season of the series ended. The first two seasons of One Punch Man have successfully completed 23 volumes of the manga, this has left plenty of room for covering the additional volumes of manga in OPM Season 3. One Punch Season 3 might include additional members of the Heroes Association. The series mainly deals with the fight between The Monster Association and The Hero Association and the battle and rescue operations. Even though the series belongs to the genre of the action-adventure, one also finds elements of emotions in it too.

One Punch Man Season 3 Cast

OPM Season 3 is expected to feature Saitama and Genos. The series has been regularly changing the casts of the heroes and villains in it. Therefore, it is difficult to predict the cast of Season 3 of One Punch Man. The previous series of One Punch Man has featured Makoto as Saitama, Kaito Ishikawa as Genos, Max Mittelman as Saitama, and Zach Aguliar as Genos. The additional cast of the series in the third season might also include Hiromichi, Robbie, Kyle Hebert, Shota, Yoji Ueda, Sean Chiplock, Yoshiaki, Kirk Thornton,

Genos Saitama, Hikaru, Ben Lepley, Ben Pronsky and Koichi Soma. If any additional crew members join the casts of the third season of the anime, we will update the information of the same in this section.

The One Punch Man series belongs to the genre of animation, action, comedy, fantasy and sci-fi. The series first was released in 2018 and is available in Japanese and English language. The production companies of the series are Asatsu, Bandai Namco Arts and Bandai Spirits. The runtime of the episode is approximately 24 minutes.

