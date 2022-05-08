The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Release Date Confirmed?

The rising of the shield hero anime series is just the right anime for you if you are looking for action fantasy containing love, betrayal, and all sorts of emotions, then the rising of the shield hero is just the right anime for you. This psychological, fantasy drama is just perfect for the weebs. It is based on the dark fantasy novel written by Aneko Yusagi. The first season was aired in 2019, which continued in its sequel. The most recent episode came on April 30, 2022. Now the fans are waiting for The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3.

The anime follows four teenagers, every one from its own parallel universe, who after receiving a summon become the cardinals’ heroes. The anime reviewers strongly convicted the unjustified portrait of molestation in the rising of the shield hero. So far, the show has had two seasons, and the renewal for the The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 is still unclear to the viewers because no official statement has been made.

As fans already know, in a parallel universe, Naofumi Iwatami, an otaku and one of the Cardinal Heroes, was entrusted with the Legendary Shield. Unfortunately, a band of creatures called Waves is threatening him and the other Cardinal Heroes.

Naofumi’s life turns upside down when his wife falsely accuses him of sexual assault and steals his possessions. In the novel, Naofumi tries to erase the Waves and, at the same time, he’s trying to improve his public image.

“The Rising of the Shield Hero” received harsh criticism for depicting sexual assault gratuitously as a plot device. However, the ratings for the first season show that it was quite popular with the general public. As a result of Crunchyroll’s anime series’ popularity, book and comic sales have skyrocketed. Therefore, it seems inevitable that the show will get a second season, given its enormous popularity. And here we are gathering all the information we can get regarding the release of the 3rd season of the anime following the recent release of the second season.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Release Date

During the Crunchyroll Expo 2019, the production of the Anime TV series rising of the shield hero season 3 got its confirmation. Furthermore, at Crunchyroll Expo 2020, the producer Kadokawa confirmed that the anime series fans don’t have to wait that long for the 3rd season.

But still, there has not been any official statement from the producer or Anime TV about the exact date of releasing the first episode of the third season. Like anime fans, the viewers are waiting to hear the good news about the release. In a nutshell, it has been confirmed that the third season is coming, but the exact date is still not available.

Season 2 of “The Rising of the Shield Heros” will release on April 6, 2022. The announcement came during the 2020 Virtual Expo and is going to release in April 2022. ‘Season 1’ premiered in April 2021.

A post on the anime’s official website announced the news and confirmed the release date on Thursday. However, no announcement regarding the third season’s release date is available yet. So, we are really sorry, folks, but right now, we don’t have any release date in our hands.

After beginning production almost as soon as the second episode of The Rising Of The Shield Hero season 3, Kadokawa producer Junichiro Tamura assures all fans that the third episode won’t be long in coming.

However, if we do a little math, we can get at least that we won’t be getting shield hero season 3 for as long as the last of 2022. We can expect to get it in early 2023.

‘Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3’ Confirmation Status

Well, folks, we have got some fantastic news. Rising of the shield hero season 3 has been confirmed, and it’s going to hit our screens soon as all the anime series fans are well aware that the sales have to be pretty high for a light novel or manga series to feature as an anime series. Even in the past, we’ve seen that if the DVD and Blu-ray sales in Japan were strong, a production firm would be more than willing to greenlight a sequel. In recent years, we’ve seen the anime industry evolve in a positive way.

The first chapter of the shield hero anime was so successful that publisher Kadokawa, who publishes both manga and light novels under the Media Factory banner, reveals that their income for the quarter increased primarily due to the Shield Hero anime series. The streaming revenue of the first season significantly contributes to the development of the upcoming two.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episodes

However, no number of episodes has yet been disclosed by the creators. It is most likely that the second season will be a two-part anime. The format of an anime is a three-month television series centered around physical activities. Approximately 10 to 13 episodes are usually shown in a season. Therefore, we can expect to get the same number of episodes in the anime sequel.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Cast

The viewers will see the voice performers for season 3 will be returning from the second season. The following is most likely to appear in season 3:

Kaito Ishikawa as Naofumi Iwatani

Brianna Knickerbocke as Filo

Asami Seto as Raphtalia

Rina Hidaka as Filo

Yoshitsugu Matsuoko as Ren Amaki

Erica Mendez as Raphtalia

Makoto Takahashi as Motoyasu Kitamura

Maaya Uchida as Melty Q. Melromarc

Hiroki Yasumoto as Elhart

Jun Fukuyama as L’Arc Berg

Kana Hanazawa as Ost Horai

Kikuko Inoue as Mirellia Q. Melromarc

Megumi Han as Glass

Natsuko Hara as Rishia Ivyred

Rina Hidaka as Filo

Ryohei Kimura as Kyo Ethnina

Sakura Tange as Fitoria

Saori Hayami as Therese Alexanderite

Sarah Emi Bridcutt as Myne

Yoshitaka Yamaya as Itsuki Kawasumi

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Trailer

Unfortunately, there has not been a trailer for the third season of the rising of the shield hero. The viewers and anime fans have to wait a little more to get their hands on the trailer. This is mostly because of the pushback of the second season’s release date from fall 2021 to spring 2022, which resulted in the hold off of the season 3 release date too.

However, an official trailer for the second season is out that you can watch below if you haven’t seen it.

Plot Line

As of now, there has been no official summary released for “The Rising of the Shield Hero” season 2. According to the official teaser, Season 2 will undoubtedly pick up right where Season 1 left off.

The Season 1 finale saw Naofumi compete against Glass, a hero from another realm known as the Fan Hero. The Waves believe they have a link.

For the sake of her people, she has slain all of the Cardinal Heroes. There is a possibility that Season 2 will see Glass return.

So far no plot details are out for the viewers, but we are expecting that the plot will most likely continue from the second season. During the recent episode of Rising of the Shield Hero season 2, Naofumi Iwatani and his team have no time to waste, since they are preparing for another wave that will occur in a week.

It will be enough of the wave, however, when the bat familiars capture Lurolona. Mirelia Q Melromarc, their queen, and the four cardinal heroes reunite to discuss the current situation. According to the queen, these recent incidents are connecting to the spirit turtle. The Spirit Turtle is a dangerous creature that just woke up with the intention of causing destruction and chaos. Then, the planning for burying the spirit tortoise for good begins. As far as the current plot goes, the anime seems to be following the manga and light novel series plotline.

To carry out the plan, only one cursed shield hero stepped up. Therefore, we expect The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 to follow the plotline where the shield hero journey stops in season 2.

How can I watch The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3?

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 is currently not available online as it has not been released yet. However, once it releases, you can watch it on several channels in Japan, including AT-X, KBS Kyoto, Tokyo MX, TV Aichi, Sun TV, and BS11.

As streaming information hasn’t yet been released, fans who are eager to follow the upcoming season will have to wait.

Final Words!

Well, folks, this is all that we have got about the upcoming The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 so far. But keep on visiting our blog because as soon as we get any more info we’ll surely update this blog.

Editor’s pick on which best anime to watch next:

One Piece Film Red Teaser Trailer, Release Date and Cast

Fire Force Season 3 Release Date – When is Coming out?

Redo of Healer Season 2 – Is it Cancelled or Will get a Renewal

One Punch Man Season 3 Release Date Manga Updates

High School DxD Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot and Trailer