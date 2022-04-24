Fire Force Season 3 Release Date – When is Coming out?

Fire Force Season 3 is everyone’s favorite anime these days. Many creative and visually appealing animated series are available to consumers today, making anime more popular than ever. With two popular shonen action and supernatural series like “Demon Slayer” and “Jujutsu Kaisen,” there is no doubt that these genres are gaining in popularity. Similarly, it wouldn’t do justice to this list if we didn’t include everyone’s fav anime series, the fire force season, which showcases life inside a special fire force company.

As fans already know, the anime series follows the fire force manga series by author Atsushi Kubo. This is the story of a third-generation pyrokinetic, Shinra Kusakabe. They send Shinra to deal with infernals. By joining forces with another pyrokinetic organization, Special Fire Force Company 8, these people became living flames after spontaneous combustion.

In December 2020, the show concluded its second season and was ranked among Amazon Prime Japan’s top 5 most viewed anime television series (according to Anime News Network). Since then, the fans have been eagerly awaiting for the release date and release information of the third Season of “Fire Force.”

Here are all the details on the upcoming Fire Force season 3!

Fire Force Season 3 What we know so far!

From the end of Enen no Shouboutai manga, the Fire Force Season 3 anime TV series will tell the final tale of Shinra.

The manga’s conclusion was schedule to release during October 2021. However, Ohkubo revealed on December 31, 2021, that he was planning to finish the Fire Force manga in a few chapters. The final chapter was complete in the third week of January 2022 and was going to release on February 22, 2022.

The real surprise is that Fire Force Chapter 304 confirms that the entire story is just a prequel to Atsushi Ohkubo’s previous work Fire Force. Despite the fact that Atsushi Ohkubo previously announced this will be his final manga series, the Final page told manga readers to “look forward to his next work!”

In addition, the magazine states that they will make an “important announcement” soon regarding the overall Fire Force series. It’s possible that this announcement can be relating to the manga. But it can also announce the production of the Fire Force Season 3 anime TV series. Let’s see how it goes.

Fire Force Season 3 Storyline

Well, folks, right now, we know nothing about the third season of the fire force. As far as the narrative of “Fire Force” season 3 is concerned, we are still in the dark. As the anime has followed the manga’s lead primarily, Shinra’s third season is likely to follow the same path. Volumes 1 through some chapters of volume 11 were covered by Season 1, while from volume 11 up to volume 20 was covered by Season 2, which was the last volume of the manga. The anime series may adapt up to volume 20 of the manga unless it indulges in filler such as “Naruto” or “Bleach,” which would be a waste of time.

The Season 2 finale hinted at a broader conflict between Company 8 and the Evangelist. Shinra’s training was advanced to a level called “The Press Of Death” in order to prepare him for some of the Company’s more powerful enemies. Captain Hague’s murder in the season finale dealt the heroes a devastating blow. Shinra, on the other hand, can create an Adella Link and witness Hague’s death because of his improved abilities. This storyline will likely continue in Season 3 as the Tokyo Empire joins forces with Company 8 to combat the Evangelist’s military might.

Possible Cast of Fire Force Season 3

The official list of who will be in “Fire Force” Season 3 has yet to be finalized. However, since the series’ first two seasons have a consistent backdrop, the majority of characters may return. Some of the characters who are likely to return are:

Shinra Kusakabe

Shinra became a member of the Special Fire Force after the death of both his mother and his younger brother. He serves in Company 8 as a third and fourth-generation pyrokinetic. He hopes to become a hero, protect people from the SHC, and uncover the truth about what happened to his family twelve years ago. Shinra, the Fourth Pillar, subsequently displays the Adella Burst.

Maki Oze

Maki served as a Private in the Tokyo Army under Sergeant Takehisa during the year 195. She worked harder than her peers and endured more grueling training during her time serving as a soldier.

Iris

As a Holy Sol Temple’s Sisterhood member, Iris works for Company 8. Iris is one of the Eight Pillars despite her ignorance. She will go to extremes to aid her friends and comrades despite her quiet temperament. Accordingly, Iris’ primary responsibility as a Sister of Company 8 is to offer prayers to the team for the Infernals they must face. According to legend, infernals can transition to the next life after saying these prayers quietly.

Joker

Shinra and Company 8 encounter several questionable characters, including Joker, during their investigation of the Infernals. The lives of Company 8 members or others are always put at risk every time it meets Joker. Through their ongoing confrontations, he has been ruthlessly teaching Shinra, reflecting on his upbringing and training. Shinra is given a new piece of knowledge every time he reaches a new “level” by Joker. Shinra’s younger brother (Sho) is the first intriguing nugget of information.

Many characters in “Fire Force” have pyrokinetic abilities, including Joker. It is possible to assume that he belongs to the Third Generation on the basis of his ability to create flames with his fingers, even though there is no mention of his generation explicitly in the show. On the other hand, the Joker isn’t merely a pyrokinetic supervillain. As a skilled hand-to-hand warrior, he can match Shinra’s fire-powered kicks due to his incredible speed. There is no denying the Joker’s strength thanks to the inventions and chemical concoctions of scientist Viktor Licht.

Kotatsu Tamaki

Currently, she is a Third Generation Second Class Fire Soldier with Special Fire Force Company 1. Special Fire Force Company 8 reprimands her for serving Rekka Hoshimiya.

Fire Force Season 3 Plot of the Third Season

The Fire Force Anime follows the storyline of the fire force manga. In one respect, the first season covered the events leading up to the midway point of volume 11. Alternatively, the second one continued the story from the 11th volume until the 20th one. Fire Force Season will likely follow a similar trajectory. Despite this, anime is notorious for filler episodes, so season 3 might hold its own.

There are, however, only 32 volumes of the manga. As a result, the anime could end after its third season without filler arcs. In Season 3, the story will continue from Season 2. In order to unlock The Press of Death, Shinra would complete Benimaru’s (Company 7’s Captain) training. Additionally, Company 8 will find things difficult now that they are referred to as traitors. After a sad ending to Season 2 (Hague’s death), the third season may offer an epilogue when Shinra finds redemption for all fallen comrades.

However, nothing is final at the moment; we have to wait for the Fire force season 3 to release actually to know what’s going to happen.

Fire Force Season 3 Release Date: When is the Anime Coming Out?

The Fire force season 3 has not yet been officially announced by the makers, as its creators are still working on its production, and it is taking longer than expected because of this pandemic.

The third season of Fire Force is in production, and it should be released very soon. A rough estimate can be drafted based on the previous seasons’ release dates, starting with season 1, which premiered in July 2019, then season 2 was released in July 2020. In other words, we predict that the third season of Fire Force will be released in late 2022.

But don’t you worry, folks, cause as soon as we get any information regarding the anime season’s release date, we’ll let you know by updating our blog. So, keep on following us to get the latest updates regarding the release date of the fire force anime as well as the fire force manga’s ending.

Editor’s pick on what to watch next:

Redo of Healer Season 2 – Is it Cancelled or Will get a Renewal

One Punch Man Season 3 Release Date Manga Updates

High School DxD Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot and Trailer

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Release Date Latest Updates

Ranking of Kings season 2 Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot and Trailer