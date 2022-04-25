One Piece Film Red Teaser Trailer, Release Date and Cast

One Piece Film Red is finally coming to the screens sooner than we expected it to. And this time the complicated relationship of Shanks and Uta will get fully explored. But fans are confused regarding which time period the movie will be based on. And with keen research we have finally reached to the root of the issue. Below you’ll read all about it. So, let’s begin!

One Piece Film Red Release Date

One Piece Film Red finally has a release date! It is scheduled to come out on 6th August 2022 which is still a long time away from us. But hopefully this wait will be worth it.

One Piece Film Red Cast

Shanks and his daughter Uta will take the titular roles this time. Goro Taniguchi has served as the director whereas Eiichiro Oda is the author of the manga series on which the movies are based on.

Trailer

This time the main character will be Shanks, the captain of the Red Hair Pirates. He has always been an important character in the past movies. It is a delight that this time we’ll get to see his role even more flourished. Well the official trailer for the movie is out now and you can stream it on YouTube. In the footage we got to see Shanks talking to a young Uta near the castle.

But the scenes that we got to see in the starting of the footage were around 10 years old. These events took place before Shanks gave the straw hat to Luffy. So, will we go back in time or will there be a time jump? Well stream the trailer to find out! Moreover Shanks wasn’t a Yonko either. The trailer offered a great deal of information regarding what to expect from the upcoming movie.

Check out the official trailer below:

For now this is all that we know regarding One Piece Film Red but as the news will keep coming we’ll make sure to update this site. So, stay tuned for more updates!

