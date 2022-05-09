Dororo Season 2 Renewed or Canceled?

Dororo Season 2 is frantically being discussed by eager anime fans who are waiting for the series renewal. The dark fantasy anime was a major hit but will Amazon renew Dororo for another season? Before we dim our hopes let’s ignore the possibility of Dororo season 2 being canceled given its positive reception.

Based on a manga series by Osamu Tezuka aka the godfather of Japanese manga comics, Dororo has managed to get a name for itself in the anime world. The manga series aired for the very first time as a tv series in 1968. It was appreciated back then. In fact, the manga was later on adapted as a live action film in 2007. In 2004, the manga even inspired a video game called Blood will Tell. The manga was once again brought to life in Japan as an anime series a few years back. It became available for people all over the world via Amazon Prime in 2019.

The anime revolves around the main character Hyakkimaru who has lost 12 of his organs and yet survived. He is now on the lookout for his missing organs and will go to any lengths to find them. The previous season ended on a cliffhanger leaving viewers with all sorts of questions. Hence, viewers are impatiently waiting for the upcoming season 2 to clear out all their doubts. And if you are one of those viewers looking to find out everything about Dororo season 2, then keep on reading to know more about it and its release!

Will there be a Dororo Season 2?

The chances of Dororo Season 2 are hanging by a thread. Fans can only hope the story gets more screen time. Nevertheless, neither Amazon nor Tezuka Productions has announced a release date or confirmed the new season yet.

Dororo Season 2 Release Date

Dororo Season 1 premiered on Amazon Prime in January 2019 with 24 episodes. The anime series was an original manga adaptation written by Osamu Tezuka. The first season comprised 24 episodes and ended on June 24, 2019. It’s been almost three years but MAPPA and Amazon Prime have not disclosed the prospect of Dororo Season 2.

Dororo became immensely popular with high ratings and views. Ostensibly, the popularity should increase the chances of the new season. Although, anime series get renewed not only depending on their popularity but also based on the available content to adapt.

In the case of Dororo, the manga series was written in 1969 and there are only three full volumes published making the content available for further adaptation quite limited. However, we must note that although there isn’t enough content for several seasons, there is enough for a second season. And so hopefully the anime Dororo will have more to its name than only one season. Moreover, as soon as we get an official release date, we will let you know here.

Plot

Based on the Japanese manga of the same name, season one of the popular anime ended with a cliffhanger. The mysterious end opens more doors for the storyline to continue with Dororo Season 2. Anime lovers expect a lot of answers and with time their curiosity is on the rise

In the first season, a samurai master trades the organs of his child to the devils. The young boy unexpectedly remains alive with the help of a doctor. As he gets older, he begins looking for all his body parts. During his journey of finding missing body parts, he comes across a young man who is an orphan turned thief who is renowned for being excellent at stealing. The 16-year-old boy learns and excels in swordplay despite his disability.

We see Dororo and Hyakkimaru as their paths exchange but how will their relationship advance in the next season? From Biwamaru’s remarks, we can guess that a lot more is in store for this amazing duo. Thankfully so, because the audience cannot get enough of these characters.

Furthermore, Dororo Season 2 will be enriched with the soulful relationship of Dororo and Hyakkimaru alongside more twists and reveals. Some new characters will beckon a change in Dororo’s behavior. Additionally, we might get a glance into Dororo’s demonic side. Fans are anticipating the exhilarating adventures of the best protagonist Hyakkimaru as he is faced with the consequences of his choices.

Dororo Season 2 will definitely be an enticing watch. Fans are getting frustrated with the agonizing wait but let’s not lose hope too soon

Dororo Season 2 Cast Members

Directed by Kazuhiro Furuhashi, the second season will probably have the same set of voice artist as season 1. All of these are Japanese voiceover artists as no English dub is available as of yet. So, here is a list of all the actors you can expect.

Mugihito as the narrator

Rio Suzuki as Dororo

Hiroki Suzuki as Hyakkimaru

Mutsumi Sasaki as Biwamaru

Naoya Uchida as Daigo Kagemitsu

Shoya Chiba as Tahomaru

Akio Ôtsuka as Jukai

Hopefully, the english dub version will be here soon as well. And if we’ll have any updates on when it will be released or who will be cast for it, we will let you know here.

Is there a trailer for Dororo Season 2?

Unfortunately, since there have been no official announcements by MAPPA or Amazon, a trailer is far along the line. We can be hopeful to see Dororo Season 2 sometime in 2023 or 2024. Till then there’s no choice but to wait for further reveals. Stay tuned for more leads on Dororo Season 2!

