The Saga of Tanya The Evil Season 2 Renewed or Cancelled?

The Saga of Tanya The Evil is a television series that started back in 2017. The series ran from January 2017 to March 2017. It belongs to the genre of fantasy and military. The series is based on The Saga of Tanya the Evil, written by Carlo Zen. Later, the manga was adopted by NUT. The first season ended in 2017, and since then, there has been no news about The Saga of Tanya The Evil Season 2. The plot of the show revolves around an unnamed atheist Japanese salaryman. He was murdered by a subordinate who he fired because of his poor performance.

Later, the salaryman is reborn as Tanya Degurechaff, who is an orphaned girl. The new set-up was in Imperial Germany during World War 1. What makes the plot interesting is the fact that Tanya does not want to die. Also, Tanya believes that if she dies, she will be sent to hell for repaying the sins that she has committed. Therefore, she begins to look for an escape. Tanya then went ahead to join the Empire’s Mage Corps with the hope of rising to a great rank which will allow her to stay from the battlefield. In this way, she can avoid being killed. However, even though Tanya looks like a tiny young woman, she is a ruthless soldier.

The Saga of Tanya The Evil Season 2 Release Date

According to reports, there will be The Saga of Tanya The Evil Season 2. However, there is no expected release date. A huge duration has already passed since the first season’s finale episode aired. However, it is officially confirmed Season 2 will be happening.

Previously, Kadokawa has released the trailer of the second season, announcing that the production of season two is on its way. However, the trailer did not reveal much. It only featured a brief snippet of the story to come. The trailer did not reveal any release date for Season 2.

The lack of details in the trailer further has given rise to the rumor that the second season might not arrive anytime soon. However, even if there is a delay, the trailer was enough to make the fans happy.

The Saga of Tanya The Evil Season 2 Cast

The casts of The Saga of Tanya The Evil Season 1 included Monica Rial, Amber Lee Connors, Aoi Yuki, Christopher, Drew Breedlove, Joe Cucinotti, Kosuke Toriumi, J. Michael Tatum, and Austin Tindle. It has not yet been confirmed who will be returning for The Saga of Tanya The Evil Season 2.

The Saga of Tanya The Evil Season 2 Plot

The plot of Season 2 can be guessed from the voice-over present in the trailer that was previously released. According to the voice-over, the Empire manages to earn plenty of enemies. However, the world fears them, and therefore, there is a tense situation of conflict. Then, light is thrown on a plan where there is an attempt to rectify the mistake. The mistake can be rectified by disposing of a single officer, and most probably, that officer is Tanya.

Trailer

Even though there is no official release date for the second season, the trailer of the same is available. However, little to no information is available in the trailer. One could only guess a bit about the plot from the trailer, thanks to the voice-over, but after that, nothing else is available.

Check out the official teaser below:

The official release date of Season 2 is unavailable. Once the release date is confirmed, we will update the same in this section. Till then, enjoy the plot of the second season.

