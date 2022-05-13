Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Renewed or Cancelled?

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 will give an exciting new direction to the anime series. Just months after the first season aired on December 19, 2021, Mushoku Tensei Season 2 was announced. Anime lovers are super excited to see their favorite light novel series being adapted further.

The original web manga was written by Rifujin na Magonote and has 24 volumes. With that said, there is ample content for the creators to continue Mushoku Tensei with more seasons to premiere.

The isekai anime translates to jobless reincarnation and follows the adventures of Rudeus Greyart as he enters a new world. Keep reading to know more about Mushoku Tensai Season 2!

Why has there been a Delay in the Release of Mushoku Tensei Season 2?

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 is inevitable given the show’s popularity and positive reception. The anime has performed considerably well and outperformed other isekai anime series.

Mushoko Tensai Season 2 has been officially announced but it is still unclear if production has begun. Nobuhiro Osawa, the producer, explained that Mushoku Tensei Season 1 was originally planned for 2020. However working with a new studio amongst pandemic restrictions made this a very difficult anime project.

The delay for Season 2 could also be attributed to the pandemic. Stricter restrictions led to a slew of obstacles which can explain why further announcements have not been made. However, the production team might just be leveraging extra time to focus on better anime quality. Despite the delay, Mushoku Season 2 will probably release sooner than later.

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Release Date

There is no official release date for the second season. Optimistically, the end of 2022 or early 2023 could be a possible window for Mushoku Tensei Season 2’s release. For the eager fans, the production team released an OVA episode on March 16,2022.

According to anime news leaker, Sugoi Lite ,Season 2 and 3 was already in the works. However, the veracity of this claim is doubtful. An animator confirmed that there is a possibility of more seasons but production for season 3 has not started yet. If Season 2 was in the production phase in 2021, then a release in 2023 is possible.

However, if that’s not the case viewers might face considerable delay. Nevertheless, judging from the announcement, a release date could be announced very soon.

How Similar are the Anime and Novel Series?

The light novel series author, Rifujin na Magonote himself oversees the script which is why the anime adaptation has stayed true to the original storyline. Manga enthusiasts enjoy anime series which don’t deviate from the story. Mushoku Tensei is therefore the perfect watch for the fans who want to see the original work as it is.

The author also sheds light on what people expect from Rubeus’s character development. He explains that the audience will have to keep an open mind in regards to Rudeus’s perverted nature. In spite of the reincarnation, Rudeus still carries forward his fundamental nature. Regardless, the viewers will enjoy the story moving forward in Mushoku Tensei: Season 2.

What has Happened in Mushoku Tensei so far?

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 will outline Rudeus’s journey into adolescence. The first season covered six volumes in 23 episodes. Similarly, Mushoku Tensei: Season 2 is expected to adapt the next in line 6 novels.

In Mushoku Tensei Season 1, Rudeus is seen getting excited about an invitation from Ranoa Magic Academy. After a series of dangerous encounters, Rudeus returns to his home. At the end of Season 1, we see Rudeus broken-hearted after Eris leaves him without any explanation. He begins looking for his mother and becomes known as Rudeus of Quagmire.

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Expected Plot

In Season 2, Rudy will join Ranoa Magic Academy and the second season will focus on Rudy’s school life as a teenager. The first season started off with setting the tone for the series. However, viewers can expect more action-packed drama to unfold in Mushoku Tensei: Season 2.

As Rudeus joins school, many new characters will be introduced in the new season. Rudeus will have to overcome his debilitating depression from parting ways with Eris. Viewers can expect Rudeus’s character to significantly mature after this incident. The ‘Youth Arc’ means viewers should be ready for Rudeus’s appearance to change drastically.

Season 2 will answer a lot of the suspenseful queries. The Mana Displacement incident will also be addressed in the next season. The incident threw the World in a disastrous ordeal.

The specifics are unclear but as Rudeus joins the Academy more details will be revealed. Rudy will encounter an interesting new character who has information about his reincarnation.

Is there an Official Trailer for Season 2?

Despite Season 2 being officially announced there is no trailer available for the viewers. Our best bet would be to wait till the end of 2022 to get more details about the release of Season 2. Till then viewers can reminisce about their favourite characters by re-watching the first season.

Cast Members

Rudeus Greyart was voiced by Yumi Uchiyama in the first season. However, Season 2 will see Rudy growing into a teenager. Chances are the voice cast will be changed for the second season to incorporate a grown up Rudy.

Other voice cast members include:

Eris Boreas by Ai Kakuma

Roxy Migurdia by Konomi Kohara

Sylphiette by Ai Kayano

Ghislaine Dedoldia by Megumi Toyoguchi

The novel storyline has an interesting twist for Rudy which means fans have plenty of enjoyable content to look forward to. More developments hint at another thrilling season. The viewers will be pleasantly surprised with how the plot will unfold in Mushoku Tensei Season 2.

