My Stepmom’s Daughter Is My Ex Anime Confirmed to Release on 6th July 2022

“My Stepmom’s Daughter Is My Ex” anime has a confirmed release date and fans are overfilled with joy! It is adapted from the iconic novel series of the same name that came out in 2017. An exciting romantic comedy anime series with a dramatic storyline that is full of heart-stopping plot twists! The anime adaptation has been in high demand for quite some time. Now, after five years of the novel’s release, fans’ dreams are finally about to come true as this spectacular series has a confirmed release date set in 2022! Keep on reading to find out the latest details about My Stepmom’s Daughter Is My Ex including its release date, plot, and cast.

My Stepmom’s Daughter Is My Ex Release Date

My Stepmom’s Daughter Is My Ex got greenlit for production in July 2021. Now, after eight months, the series has an official release date. It is all set to release on July 6, 2022. Project No.9 has produced this anime series.

For now, My Stepmom’s Daughter Is My Ex will only release in Japan. Fans can catch it on Tokyo MX, MBS, BS NTV, AT-X, and BS Fuji. An international release date has not yet announced.

The anime series is based on a light novel series of the same name which consists of 8 volumes. The latest volume came out in February 2022. The first season may cover the story of all eight volumes. Moreover, based on the number of volumes released in the future and the series’ success, we may even get a second season!

My Stepmom’s Daughter Is My Ex Plot

You can probably guess the anime’s plot from its name! It is based on the story of a boy whose ex is the daughter of his stepmother!

Mizuto Irido, a high school student, was in a toxic relationship with Yume Irido and the two eventually ended things. However, fate had other plans for them! Just after two weeks of splitting, Mizuto’s dad gets married to Yume’s mom and the two are now step-siblings! They must put aside their differences and make peace for the sake of their parents’ happiness. They also put a rule down- the first one to feel attraction towards the other person will lose! All in all, My Stepmom’s Daughter Is My Ex will feature lots of drama, plot twists, and comedy!

The official synopsis for the light novel reads,

“A certain boy and girl in middle school became a couple, flirted with each other, disagreed on trivial things, became more frequently irritated with each other… and eventually broke up upon graduation. Now in high school, the two of them, Irido Mizuto and Ayai Yume, wound up meeting each other in the most unexpected fashion.”

My Stepmom’s Daughter Is My Ex Cast

The voice actors for My Stepmom’s Daughter Is My Ex include

Hiro Shimono voicing Mizuto Irido

Rina Hidaka voicing Yume Irido

Ikumi Hasegawa voicing Akatsuki Minami

Nobuhiko Okamoto voicing Kogure Kawanami

Miyu Tomita voicing Isana Higashira

My Stepmom’s Daughter Is My Ex Trailer

Finally, My Stepmom’s Daughter Is My Ex has an official trailer that is available for streaming on YouTube. It does not reveal a lot of details about the plot! All we can see in it is Mizuto and Yume arguing and bickering! It also reveals the official release date for the anime series which is July 6, 2022.

